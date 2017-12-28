What’s coming and going on Hulu in January.

“Detroit,” Kathryn Bigelow’s drama about a real-life act of police brutality and injustice in 1967, and the dark comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” starring Aubrey Plaza as a social-media stalker, make their streaming debuts on Hulu in January.

Hulu also launches the third season of the original series “The Path” and adds “Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3” from AMC and the espionage thriller “Homeland: Season 5” from Showtime.

Older films arriving in the library include “Meek’s Cutoff” and “Wendy and Lucy” with Michelle Williams; “All is Lost” with Robert Redford; “Babel” with Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett; Oscar winner “Cold Mountain” with Nicole Kidman; the original “The Karate Kid” and three sequels; David Fincher’s “Zodiac” with Jake Gyllenhaal; “Thelma and Louise” with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis; and the classic weepie “Love Story” with Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw. Foreign arrivals include Miike Takashi’s “Yakuza Apocalypse” from Japan, “Soul on a String” from China and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” from France.

Among the titles leaving at the end of January are Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” with Anthony Hopkins; French romantic comedy “Amélie”; “Rabbit-Proof Fence” from Australia; campy sci-fi romp “Barbarella,” starring Jane Fonda; and animated films “Brother Bear” and “Treasure Planet.”

Here’s what’s arriving and leaving on the service in January.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Jan. 1

10 to Midnight (1983)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Flawless (1999)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Platoon Leader (1988)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

The Wraith (1987)

Zodiac (2007)

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

Jan. 2

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 3

The Game Changer (2017)

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 4

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (BBC)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 6

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

Jan. 8

Frank (2014)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 9

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 10

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

These Final Hours (2013)

Jan. 12

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 13

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 15

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

The Queen (2006)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

Jan. 17

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 18

Barista (2015)

Jan. 19

My Best Friend (2016)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 21

School Life (2017)

Jan. 22

Espionage Tonight (2017)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 24

Detroit (2018)

Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

Jan. 27

Crash Pad (2017)

Jan. 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

Jan. 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Leaving Jan. 31

Alfie (2004)

Amélie (2001)

Barbarella (1968)

Beowulf (2007)

Bound (1996)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Corky Romano (2001)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Double Take (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Extract (2009)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Kazaam (1984)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Nixon (1995)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Philadelphia (1993)

Pinocchio (2002)

Pumpkin (2002)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

Summer’s Moon (2009)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

What’s The Worst That Can Happen (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)