What's coming and going on Hulu in February.

Two highlights coming to Hulu in February: French filmmaker Jacques Audiard’s offbeat Western “The Sisters Brothers,” with John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix; and the remake of “Death Wish,” starring Bruce Willis.

Also new are Sally Potter’s satirical “The Party” with Patricia Clarkson and Kristin Scott Thomas; romantic comedy “Dog Days” with Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens; Sundance award-winner “The Guilty” from Denmark; and the acclaimed documentaries “Three Identical Strangers” and “Pick of the Litter.”

Hulu launches the new original series “PEN15,” a comedy from creators/stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and adds “Legion: Season 2,” “Archer: Danger Island: Season 9” and “Stan Against Evil: Season 3.”

Older films coming to Hulu in February include “Experimenter” with Peter Sarsgaard; “Three Kings” with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg; the Coen brothers’ cult comedy “The Big Lebowski,” starring Jeff Bridges as, you know, the Dude; Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused”; John Waters’ original “Hairspray”; and Woody Allen’s “Broadway Danny Rose” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo.”

Among the titles leaving Hulu at the end of February are “Apollo 13”; “Dressed to Kill”; Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine”; all four “Lethal Weapon” films; and Jackie Chan action hits “Operation Condor” and “Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in February, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

February 1

The Animal (2001)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Bad Santa (2003)

Barefoot (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Capote (2005)

Chaos (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Delta Farce (2007)

Dr. No (1962)

Equilibrium (2002)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

Foolish (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Freedomland (2006)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Hairspray (1988)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

How to Deal (2003)

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kingpin (1996)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

License to Kill (1989)

The Madness of King George (1994)

Marathon Man (1976)

Metro (1997)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonraker (1979)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Next Day Air (2009)

Old Fashioned (2014)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Record of Grancrest War: Season 1 (Aniplex)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

The Royal Tenenbaums (1997)

Space Jam (1996)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Toybox (2018)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Three Kings (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomcats (2001)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Unforgettable (1996)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

A View to Kill (1985)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

February 2

Cabin Fever (2016)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

February 3

Legion: Season 2 (FX)

February 4

Dog Days (2018)

Experimenter (2015)

Real Housewives of New York City: Season 10 (Bravo)

Saints & Sinners: Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

February 5

Paid in Full (2002)

February 8

PEN15: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

February 9

The Preppie Connection (2016)

February 10

The Song (2014)

February 11

All Square (2018)

February 14

False Flag: Season 2 (Keshet)

Zac & Mia: Season 2 (Awesomeness)

February 15

Bondi Harvest: Season 1 (Fremantle)

Jamie’s Quick and Easy: Seasons 1-2 (Fremantle)

Next (2007)

February 16

A Perfect Day (2016)

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere (FOX)

February 17

The Party (2018)

February 18

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

February 20

Stan Against Evil: Season 3 (IFC)

February 23

Death Wish (2018)

February 25

Archer: Danger Island: Season 9 (FX)

Every Day (2018)

The School (2018)

February 26

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

February 27

Tickled (2016)

World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

February 28

Digging for Fire (2015)

The Guilty (2018)

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

What’s going

February 28

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best Seller (1987)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Deja Vu (2006)

Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts (2007)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Exposed (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

It’s Us (2016)

Joey (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Line of Duty (2013)

Living by the Gun (2011)

Malena (2000)

Manhattan Night (2016)

Mansfield Park (1999)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Mullholland Falls (1996)

Operation Condor (1986)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

Radio Days (1987)

Ride (1998)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Snowglobe (2007)

Spy Game (2001)

Switchback (1997)

Teresa’s Tatoo (1994)

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

We are Marshall (2006)

Wicker Park (2004)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)