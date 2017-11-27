What’s coming and going on Hulu in December 2017.

Coming to Hulu in December is Martin Scorsese’s powerful drama of faith “Silence” with Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver; the horror sequel “Rings” with Johnny Galecki; the British historical thriller “The Limehouse Golem” with Bill Nighy and Olivia Booth; and the family adventure “Monster Trucks” with Lucas Till, Jane Levy and an alien race of friendly oil-sucking octopi.

The second season of the Hulu original series “Shut Eye” begins and Hulu’s acclaimed inner-city high-school drama “East Los High” comes to an end with a special-event movie.

Streaming TV includes the complete first season of the offbeat “Legion” with Dan Stevens as a schizophrenic superhero, the first and only season of the acclaimed dance show “Bunheads” and the TV Land comedy “Younger: Season 4.”

Older films arriving in the library include “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with Steve Martin and Michael Caine; “Serpico” with Al Pacino; “Downhill Racer” with Robert Redford; “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” with Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons; the romantic comedy “Moonstruck” with Cher; and the first five original “Rocky” dramas with Sylvester Stallone.

Among the titles leaving at the end of December are the Oscar-winning “Dances with Wolves”; “The Quiet American” with Michael Caine; the original “Total Recall” with Arnold Schwarzenegger; “Under Siege” with Steven Segal and Tommy Lee Jones; and the cult high-school comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Here is what’s arriving on the service in December, and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Dec. 1

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

At Close Range (1986)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Bloodsport (1988)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Cheri (2009)

Chicago (2002)

Child’s Play (1988)

Chilly Christmas (2012)

Coopers Camera (aka Coopers’ Christmas, 2010)

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Driftwood (2006)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex … (1972)

Evita (1996)

Extortion (2017)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

The Final Cut (2004)

First Kid (1996)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

George of the Jungle (1997)

Hammett (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hitch (2005)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall (2013)

In & Out (1997)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Jack (1996)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

L7 Pretend We’re Dead (2016)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

A Midsummer Night Sex Comedy (1982)

The Missing (2003)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Moonstruck (1987)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

One from the Heart (1982)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

P2 (2007)

Penelope (2008)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Political Animals (2012)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Primal Fear (1996)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination (2017)

Red Corner (1997)

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop 2 (1990)

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

S.F.W. (1995)

Sarafina! (1992)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Serpico (1973)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (2014)

Silence (2016)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Space Jam (1996)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Stigmata (1999)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (1990)

Valkyrie (2008)

The Water Horse (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You (1999)

Without (2011)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (2012)

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu Original)

The History of Comedy: Complete Season 1 (CNN)

Inside Number 9: Complete Season 2 (BBCWW)

Tree Fu Tom: Complete Seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)

Trust Me: Complete Season 1 (StudioCanal)

The Wine Show: Complete Season 2 (Sky)

Dec. 2

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Dec. 3

Cop Land (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Dec. 4

Frontera (2014)

Superbad (2007)

Dec. 5

Iron Protector (2016)

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Dec. 6

Killers (2015)

Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Dec. 8

Legion: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

Legion of Brothers (2017)

Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Dec. 9

Dave Made a Maze (2017)

Dec. 11

Steven Universe: Complete Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Dec. 12

Foreman (2017)

Younger: Complete Season 4 (TV Land)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform)

Dec. 13

Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)

Dec. 14

Bunheads: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

Dec. 15

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

The Crow (1994)

Everest (1998)

Kate and Leopold (2001)

The Limehouse Golem (2017)

Score (2016)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Dec. 16

The Next Step: Complete Season 5B (BBC)

Dec. 18

Graves: Complete Season 1 (Epix)

Made In Chelsea: Complete Seasons 1-13 (E4)

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season S1A (Cartoon Network)

Ragnarok (2013)

Dec. 19

Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform)

Dec. 20

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web (2017)

Dec. 21

Lemon (2017)

Dec. 22

Goat (2016)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Dec. 23

Banksy Does New York (2014)

Clarence: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

Dec. 24

The Detour: Complete Season 2 (TBS)

Dec. 25

The Hollow One (2015)

United Shades of America: Complete Season 2 (CNN)

Dec. 28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Literally Right before Aaron (2017)

Dec. 29

Gilbert (2017)

Rings (2017)

Dec. 30

The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros (2017)

Dec. 31

Always Watching (2015)

Anarchy Parlor (2015)

Osiris Child: SFv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2016)

Solace (2016)

What’s going

Dec. 31

Across the Great Divide (1976)

Alice (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Clueless (1995)

Congo (1995)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Delta Farce (2007)

Die Another Day (2002)

Election (1999)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fierce People (2007)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Fright Night (1985)

Ghoulies (1984)

Ghoulies II (1987)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Little Man (2006)

Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Mousehunt (1997)

Out of Time (2003)

P2 (2007)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Proof (2005)

The Quiet American (2002)

Rent (2005)

Road House (1989)

Shopgirl (2005)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Swingers (1996)

This Binary Universe (2012)

Thunderball (1965)

Total Recall (1990)

Under Siege (1992)

Undisputed (2002)

A View to Kill (1985)

Volver (2006)

Yellowbird (2014)