What's coming and going on Hulu in August.

Originally announced for July, Hulu will now release “Borg vs McEnroe,” starring Shia LaBeouf, in August, along with Darren Aronofsky’s divisive “Mother!” with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, crime thriller “Terminal” with Margot Robbie and Simon Pegg, and Hulu Original documentaries “Minding the Gap” and “To The Moon and Back.”

Also coming in August are the documentaries “The Beatles: Made on Merseyside” and “The China Hustle,” the French drama “Ismael’s Ghost” with Mathieu Amalric and Marion Cotillard, and the horror film “Baskin” from Turkey.

Older films rotating through the library include Oscar winners “The Hurt Locker” and “The Elephant Man,” zombie comedy “Shaun of the Dead,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” the original “The Terminator” and the Oscar-winning classic Western “High Noon” with Gary Cooper.

TV shows arriving in August include new seasons of family-friendly drama “Heartland,” horror comedy “Stan Against Evil,” the revival of the animated “The Powerpuff Girls” and the nonfiction series “America Divided.”

Among the titles leaving at the end of August are family comedy “Nanny McPhee”; cult movie “Trainspotting”; the original “Hellboy”; musicals “Across the Universe” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; and Oscar winners “Brokeback Mountain,” “Dead Man Walking” and “My Left Foot.”

Here’s what arriving on the service in August, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

August 1

American Gigolo (1980)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

Babe (1995)

Be Cool (2005)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Mask (1996)

Black Rain (1989)

Bluefin (2018)

Boomerang (1992)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Cheri (2009)

Cold War (2012)

Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)

CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)

Curse of the Starving Class (1995)

Double Whammy (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

Extract (2009)

Fled (1996)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Get Shorty (1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Heartland: Season 10 (Content Media)

Hidalgo (2004)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hurricane (2000)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

I Went Down (1997)

In & Out (1997)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Joe (2014)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kazaam (1996)

Loser (2000)

The Nasty Girl (1990)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

No Way Out (1987)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Point Break (1991)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

The Rock (1996)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sheep and Wolves (2018)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Time Machine (2002)

True Colors (1991)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Young Guns (1998)

Young Guns II (1990)

August 2

All at Once (2016)

America Divided: 201 (Epix Series)

The China Hustle (2018)

Ismael’s Ghost (2018)

August 3

En Otra Piel: Complete Series (Telemundo)

Sharp Edges (1986)

August 7

Dating My Mother (2017)

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)

Wraith (2017)

August 8

Blood Ties (2013)

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Castaways: Series Premiere (ABC)

August 9

America Divided: 202 (Epix Series)

Baskin (2016)

Desolation (2018)

Terminal (2018)

August 10

Rosa Diamante: Complete Series (Telemundo)

Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories: Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Borg vs McEnroe (2018)

August 11

The Cage Fighter (2013)

August 12

Very Good Girls (2013)

August 13

The Powerpuff Girls (2016): Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

August 15

The Actors (2003)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Duplex (2003)

The Monkey King 3 (2018)

August 16

11 Minutes (2016)

America Divided: 203 (Epix Series)

Marrowbone (2018)

Role Models (2008)

August 17

Minding the Gap (Hulu Documentary)

Perro Amor: Complete Series (Telemundo)

Stan Against Evil: Season 2 (AMC)

August 21

Eva La Trailera: Complete Series (Telemundo)

To The Moon and Back (2016)

August 23

America Divided: 204 (Epix Series)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

August 24

Crime & Punishment (Hulu Documentary)

August 26

Gangs of New York (2002)

Mother! (2017)

August 28

Pasion Pohibida: Complete Series (Telemundo)

August 31

The Terminator (1984)

What’s going

August 31

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Across the Universe (2007)

Analyze That (2002)

Analyze This (1999)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bad Influence (1990)

Barnyard (2006)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Beer for my Horse (2008)

Blue Like Jazz (2012)

Bowfinger (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Burbs (1989)

Chinese Box (1997)

Clue (1985)

Criminal Law (1989)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Doctor Dolittle (1997)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Drop Zone (1994)

East is East (1999)

End of Days (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

A Guy Thing (2003)

Hard Rain (1998)

Hellboy (2004)

Hot Boyz (2000)

House of D (2005)

Immigration Tango (2011)

Into the West (2005)

Men with Brooms (2002)

Mindhunters (2004)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mutant Species (1995)

My Left Foot (1989)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Over the Top (1987)

Panic (2000)

Prancer (1989)

Primal Fear (1996)

Rain Man (1988)

Remember the Goal (2016)

Restoration (2016)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Spawn (1997)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tamara (2006)

Trainspotting (1996)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)