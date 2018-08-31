What's coming and going on HBO Now in September.

“The Shape of Water,” winner of the Academy Award for best picture and best director, and “Phantom Thread,” a best-picture nominee and Oscar winner for costume design, come to HBO in September.

Also coming to HBO in September are the hit musical “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman; the animated adventure “Ferdinand”; a cappella comedy “Pitch Perfect 3”; Tom Cruise’s horror reboot of “The Mummy”; and the original documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

From HBO Asia comes the latest Sherlock Holmes twist, “Miss Sherlock,” a new series set in contemporary Tokyo featuring two women in the Holmes and Watson roles; and all seven seasons of the sports business comedy “Arli$$” are now available on all HBO streaming platforms.

Older titles coming back to HBO include “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law; family comedy “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”; John Frankenheimer’s “Ronin” and Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” with Robert De Niro; “The Fabulous Baker Boys” with Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer; and the classic musical “The King and I.” To contrast the new “Mummy” reboot are the earlier action-oriented movies “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Among the films leaving at the end of September are “Logan” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; “My Cousin Rachel” with Rachel Weisz; “Die Hard” and its first two sequels; the original “Alien” and the first three sequels; the cult college comedy “Animal House”; and the Oscar-winning classic “The French Connection.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO on Demand in September — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month. Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Original programming

Stand Up to Cancer (2018, 9/8)

Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (9/10)

The Oslo Diaries (9/13)

Arli$$: Seasons 1-7 (9/14)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (9/24)

HBO First Look: The Old Man & The Gun (9/25)

Season premiere

Miss Sherlock: Series Premiere (9/1)

The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (9/9)

Season finales

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns: Finale (9/4)

Random Acts of Flyness: Season 1 Finale (9/7)

Insecure: Season 3 Finale (9/30)

Theatrical premieres

Ferdinand (2017, 9/1)

Sleight (2017, 9/1)

The Layover (2016, 9/1)

Altitude (2017, 9/1)

First Kill (2017, 9/1)

The Mummy (2017, 9/2)

The Greatest Showman (2017, 9/8)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017, 9/15)

The Shape of Water (2017, 9/22)

Phantom Thread (2017, 9/29)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Preach (2016, 9/1)

Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40 … y Contando (9/14)

Conversations with Gilberto Santa Rosa (9/14)

Martar a Jesús (aka Killing Jesus, 2017, 9/21)

La Palabra de Pablo (aka Pablo’s Word, 2018, 9/28)

Starting September 1

About Time (2013)

Analyze This (1999)

Arthur (2011)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On Again (2004)

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

The Brothers McMullen (1996)

The Core (2002)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Funny People (2009)

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989)

Goodfellas (1990)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Invincible (2006)

Jungle Master (2018)

The King and I (1956)

Maverick (1994)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Murder at 1600 (1997)

Reno 911: Miami (2007)

Ronin (1998)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Step Up (2006)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (unrated version, 2007)

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (unrated version, 2011)

Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (unrated version, 2012)

What’s going

Ending September 30

Alien (Director’s Cut, 2012)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Basic (2003)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe (2006)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

The French Connection (1971)

Gifted (2017)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

The House (2017)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Logan (2017)

Laurel Canyon (2003)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Orphan (2009)

Ouija Origin of Evil (2016)

Private Benjamin (1980)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Shopgirl (2005)

Species: The Awakening (2017)

Wargames (1983)

Waterworld (1995)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X2 (2003)

Yes Man (2008)