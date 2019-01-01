What's coming and going on HBO Now in January.

In January, HBO brings back the original series “True Detective” with a new mystery set in the Ozarks starring Mahershala Ali and presents the lighthearted heist hit “Ocean’s 8” with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

HBO also debuts the original drama “Brexit,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rory Kinnear, and new seasons of “Crashing,” “High Maintenance” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” in January, plus the films “Tully” with Charlize Theron and “Tag” with Ed Helms and Jon Hamm.

Older films returning to HBO include “Logan” with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine; “The Losers” with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pine; Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders“; and the original 1959 “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

Among the films leaving at the end of January are the hit horror film “IT,” the animated adventure “The Lego Batman Movie,” “The Mountain Between Us” with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in January — original programming, first-run movies and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Season premieres

True Detective: Season 3 Premiere (1/13)

Crashing: Season 3 Premiere (1/20)

High Maintenance: Season 3 Premiere (1/20)

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 17 Premiere (1/19)

Original programming

Brexit (1/19)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (1/26)

Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists (1/28)

Theatrical premieres

Super Troopers 2 (2018) (1/5)

Down a Dark Hall (2018) (1/6)

Ocean’s 8 (2018) (1/12)

Tully (2018) (1/19)

Geostorm (2017) (1/20)

Tag (2018) (1/26)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Lesson #7 by Alberto Ferreras (2018) (1/1)

Sra. Genovese (AKA Mrs. Genovese) (2018) (1/1)

El Rio (AKA The River) (2018) (1/4)

Biutiful (AKA Beautiful) (2010) (1/11)

Veneno: Primera Caída, el Relámpago de Jack (AKA Jack Veneno) (2018) (1/18)

Sin Rodeos (AKA Empowered) (2018) (1/25)

Starting January 1

The American President (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Big Fish (2003)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Couples Retreat (2009)

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

The First Grader (2011)

The Girl Next Door (Unrated Version) (2004)

Half Baked (1998)

Hop (2007)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Logan (2017)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

The Losers (2010)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Pirate Radio (2009)

Psycho (1998)

Psycho II (1983)

Psycho III (1986)

Ramona and Beezus (2019)

Season of the Witch (2011)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shark Tale (2004)

Spies Like Us (1985)

Striptease (Unrated Version) (1996)

The Outsiders (1983)

The Perfect Score (2004)

Traffic (2000)

X2 (2003)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Ending January 31

17 Again (2009)

A Cure for Wellness (2017)

American Made (2017)

Batman (1966)

The Blind Side (2009)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Fist Fight (2017)

The Good Lie (2014)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

The Hunted (2003)

IT (2017)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jack Frost (1998)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Lady Macbeth (2017)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Marci X (2003)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Paparazzi (2004)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Terminal (2004)

TMNT (2007)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)