What's coming and going on HBO Now in December.

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” and Wes Anderson’s animated “Isle of Dogs” come to HBO cable and streaming services in December, along with the comedies “Blockers” and “Life of the Party,” and giant-creature spectacle “Rampage.”

HBO Originals include the feature “Icebox,” about a boy trapped in the U.S. immigration system, and the documentaries “Momentum Generation” (on the U.S. surfing culture of the 1990s) and “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland.”

Older films returning to HBO include Christopher Nolan’s “Inception”; “The Book of Eli,” starring Denzel Washington; and the comedy hit “The Hangover.”

Among the films leaving at the end of December are “Blade Runner 2049” and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

Here’s the complete calendar of what’s coming to HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand in December — original programming, first-run movies, and films from the past couple of decades — and what’s leaving.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

Original programming

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (12/3)

HBO First Look: Mortal Engines (12/4)

Ice Box (12/7)

Momentum Generation (12/11)

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (12/15)

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists (12/10)

My True Brilliant Friend (12/10)

Bleed Out (12/17)

Series finales

Camping: Season 1 Finale (12/2)

My Brilliant Friend: Season 1 Finale (12/10)

Vice: Season 6 Finale (12/14)

Magnifica: Season 3 Finale (12/16)

Room 104: Season 2 Finale (12/14)

Sally4Ever: Season 1 Finale (12/23)

Theatrical premieres

Rampage (2018; 12/1)

Traffik (2018; 12/6)

Ready Player One (2018; 12/8)

Blockers (2018; 12/15)

Isle of Dogs (2018; 12/22)

Life of the Party (2018; 12/29)

Estrenos (Spanish-language premieres)

Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure; 2018; 12/1)

Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars; 2016; 12/1)

High & Mighty (2018; 12/14)

En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day; 2017; 12/21)

Starting December 1

An Innocent Man (1989)

The Best Man (1999)

The Book of Eli (2010)

Bootmen (2000)

Dave (1993)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

George A Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

The Hangover (2009)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Inception (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze (2001)

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water (2002)

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost River (2015)

What’s going

Ending December 16

Wolves at the Door (2017)

December 23

All About Steve (2009)

Marmaduke (2010)

December 24

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

December 26

Whip It (2009)

December 31

A Perfect World (1993)

Away We Go (2009)

Black Sea (2015)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blood Work (2002)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

Death Warrant (1990)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Dude Where’s my Car? (2000)

Dunkirk (2017)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Oscar (1991)

Owning Mahowny (2003)

Pattie Cake$ (2017)

Rock Dog (2017)

Run Fat Boy Run (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot 2 (2005)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

The Turning Point (1977)