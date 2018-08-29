What's coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.

Two Amazon Prime Originals debut in September: a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” with Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson and Emily Watson (produced in partnership with BBC) and the comedy series “Forever” with Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph as a suburban couple who decide to shake up their routine after 12 years of marriage.

New films premiering on Prime Video in September include international thriller “Beirut” with Jon Hamm; dark comedy “Suburbicon,” directed by George Clooney from a screenplay written by the Coen brothers; “Stronger” with Jake Gyllenhaal as a Boston Marathon bombing survivor; British drama “On Chesil Beach” with Saoirse Ronan; and horror films “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and “Jigsaw.”

Older films rotating through the library include “The Good Shepherd,” starring Matt Damon and Robert De Niro; “Sleepless in Seattle” with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan; the original “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II”; Burt Reynolds in “Smokey and the Bandit”; and Oscar-winning modern classic “Chinatown.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

September 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Asylum: Season 1

Bandits (2001)

Beowulf (2007)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

The Blue Rose: Season 1

Bolero (1984)

The Broker’s Man: Seasons 1-2

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police (2012)

Chinatown (1974)

Cool It (2010)

The Dark Half (1993)

Double Impact (1991)

DragonHeart (1996)

Dressed To Kill (1980)

The Eagle (2011)

Fall Time (1993)

A Field in England (2013)

The Field Of Blood: Seasons 1-2

Fighting Temptations (2003)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Going Overboard (1989)

Golden: Season 1

A Good Woman (2006)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

Gutland (2017)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s (2014)

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

House of D (2004)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Ingenious (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Joyride (1997)

The Kevin Bishop Show: Season 2

Kill Me Again (1989)

Lea to the Rescue (2016)

London Irish: Season 1

The Longest Yard (1974)

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Luk’Luk’I (2017)

The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)

Miami Vice (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

Over The Top (1987)

The Palace: Season 1

Parents: Season 1

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Prancer (1989)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Resurrecting The Champ (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Rocket’s Island: Seasons 1-3

Roger Dodger (2002)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Sam’s Game: Season 1

The Score (2001)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

Texas Rising: Season 1

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Tonightly (2008)

The Triangle: Season 1

Trust: Season 1

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (2010)

A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise (2012)

Westside: Seasons 1-3

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Wild at Heart: Seasons 1-8

September 2

Future World (2018)

September 4

Beirut (2018)

Crescent (2017)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

September 6

Pistorius (2018)

September 7

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Pete The Cat: Season 1a (Prime Original series)

Six Dreams: Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Wishenpoof: Season 2b (Prime Original series)

September 8

From Paris With Love (2009)

Stronger (2017)

September 12

Grace Unplugged (2014)

September 14

Forever: Season 1 (Prime Original series)

High Fantasy (2017)

September 15

On Chesil Beach (2018)

September 16

Baby Mama (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

I Am Wrath (2016)

September 20

Jugnu (1973)

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

September 21

My Little Pony (2017)

September 22

For Colored Girls (2010)

Hot Summer Night (2018)

September 27

Escape Plan 2 (2018)

September 28

Hannah (2017)

King Lear (Prime Original Series)

Plonger (Diving) (2017)

Suburbicon (2017)

September 29

Jigsaw (2017)