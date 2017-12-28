Coming to Amazon Prime in January.

In January, Amazon launches its answer to “Black Mirror” with “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” an original anthology series based on the stories of the influential science-fiction author. It also offers the streaming debut of David Lowery’s acclaimed and offbeat feature “A Ghost Story” with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

Also new in January is “Doctor Who: Season 10” (the final season featuring Peter Capaldi as The Doctor); the sixth and final season of the American supernatural series “Grimm”; and the French drama “The Midwife” with Catherine Deneuve.

Older films rotating through the library include “All is Lost” with Robert Redford, David Fincher’s “Zodiac” with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Hustle & Flow” with Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, Quentin Tarantino’s feature debut “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 1990 “Hamlet” with Mel Gibson and Glenn Close.

Streaming TV includes the British crime dramas “Tennison: Season 1” and “Grantchester: Season 3,” British historical drama “My Mother & Other Strangers: Season 1,” and the Amazon Original series “Just Add Magic: Season 2” for teens and tweens.

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime in January. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Jan. 1

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon Original)

All is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Black Rain (1989)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Doctor Who: Season 10

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Flawless (1999)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Hamlet (1990)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Love and Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Step Into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Words and Pictures (2013)

Zodiac (2007)

Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Jan. 6

Grimm: Season 6

Jan. 7

A Ghost Story (2017)

Jan. 9

Tennison: Season 1

Jan. 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Jan. 16

My Mother & Other Strangers: Season 1

Jan. 17

The Midwife (2017)

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 3

Just Add Magic: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Remember Me

Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2016)