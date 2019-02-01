What's coming to Amazon Prime Video in February.

John Malkovich plays detective Hercule Poirot in “The ABC Murders,” the first mystery in the new Prime Original series “Agatha Christie Presents.” It debuts in February along with British TV thriller “White Dragon,” starring John Simm, and two new nonfiction shows: “Lorena,” a documentary series about Lorena Bobbitt, and “This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy,” hosted by Kal Penn and produced by Adam McKay with Will Ferrell.

New films coming to Prime Video in February include Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” with Joaquin Phoenix; new remakes of “Papillon” with Charlie Hunnam and “Death Wish” with Bruce Willis; British satire “The Party” with Patricia Clarkson and Kristin Scott Thomas; and young-adult romantic fantasy “Every Day.”

Returning shows include “The Tunnel: Season 3” and “Just Add Magic: Season 3.” Older titles cycling through the catalog include “The Matrix” trilogy; “The Last of the Mohicans,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis; and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Here’s the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in February. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

February 1

23 1/2 Hours Leave (1937)

Agatha Christie Presents: Season 1 — The ABC Murders (Prime Original series)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Barefoot (2014)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Border Legion (1940)

Bounty (2009)

Brand of the Devil (1944)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Chaos (2009)

Delta Farce (2007)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Foolish (1999)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Gambler’s Choice (1944)

Generation Wealth (2018)

The Ghost Walks (1934)

Gorilla Ship (1932)

Guru, the Mad Monk (1970)

Hay Foot (1942)

Headline Crasher (1937)

High Lonesome (1950)

High School Girl (1934)

Hollywood Without Make-Up (1963)

The Hoosier Schoolmaster (1935)

Hunters of the Deep (1954)

In Plain Sight: Season 1-5

Irish Luck (1939)

Jacaré (1942)

The James Dean Story (1957)

The Jesus Trip (1971)

Joan the Woman (1916)

Just Add Magic: Season 3 (Prime Original series)

The Kid (1921)

The Kid Ranger (1936)

Lady from Chungking (1942)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

The Last of the Clintons (1935)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Little Miss Hoover (1918)

Loaded Pistols (1948)

Lost Canyon (1942)

The Love of Sunya (1927)

Lucky Ghost (1942)

Lucky Terror (1936)

Lying Lips (1939)

Marathon Man (1976)

Marie Galante (1934)

The Married Virgin (1918)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Men of the Plains (1936)

The Money (1976)

My Lady of Whims (1925)

‘Neath Canadian Skies (1946)

‘Neath the Arizona Skies (1934)

Next Day Air (2009)

No Substitute for Victory (1970)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Oriental Evil (1951)

Orphans of the Storm (1921)

Outlaw Express (1938)

Outlaws of the Desert (1941)

Paradise Express (1937)

Partners of the Plains (1938)

The Phantom Broadcast (1933)

Pirates on Horseback (1941)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Private Snuffy Smith (1942)

The Proud and Damned (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Queen of the Jungle (1935)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Racing Blood (1936)

Raiders of the Border (1944)

Rawhide (1938)

Reckless Decision (1933)

Rogue of the Range (1936)

A Romance of Happy Valley (1919)

A Romance of the Redwood (1917)

Round-Up Time in Texas (1937)

Rubber Tires (1927)

Secret of the Wastelands (1941)

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives (1978)

Sepia Cinderella (1947)

The Shadow Strikes (1937)

Sisters of Death (1976)

Sparrows (1926)

Spirit of Youth (1938)

Star Kid (1997)

Stella Maris (1918)

A Strange Adventure (1932)

Swamp Fire (1946)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Texas Jack (1935)

Texas to Bataan (1942)

That Gang of Mine (1940)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Three Husbands (1950)

Three Men from Texas (1940)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Tombstone Canyon (1932)

Tomorrow at Seven (1933)

Tracy the Outlaw (1928)

Unforgettable (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vigilantes of Boomtown (1947)

The Violent Years (1956)

Wacky Taxi (1972)

Wagon Trail (1935)

Wagon Wheels (1934)

Water Rustlers (1939)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

West of the Law (1942)

Whistling Bullets (1937)

White Pongo (1945)

Wild Country (2005)

Wildfire (1988)

Winning of the West (1953)

Ye Shanghai (1941)

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge (1937)

Young Dynamite (1937)

February 5

The Tunnel: Season 3

February 6

Hillary

February 7

Papillon (2018)

February 8

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018)

The Promise (2017)

White Dragon: Season 1 (Prime Original series)

February 15

Lorena (Prime Original series)

February 16

What They Had (2018)

February 17

The Party (2017)

February 21

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends (2018)

February 22

This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy: Season 1 (Prime Original series)

February 23

Death Wish (2018)

February 25

Every Day (2018)

February 28

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (2013)