★★★ (out of four) “Air” (R; 112 minutes): “Air” becomes director and co-star Ben Affleck’s treatise on the film industry and the perils of celebrity, shoehorned into a biopic of a brand: It’s the story of an Oregon jogging shoe company courting the greatest player of all time with a signature sneaker, resulting in an unprecedented deal that continues to garner $400 million a year in passive income for Michael Jordan. It’s somewhat of a miracle that “Air,” a film about the iconic Air Jordan sneaker, works as well as it does, considering that most viewers already know the outcome of this movie. This is a story that on paper doesn’t have a shred of suspense, but Affleck applies just the right elements to make it sing. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” (R; 103 minutes): With the climate crisis at a point of no return, a disparate group of environmental activists comes up with a daring plan to make their voices heard: disrupt a West Texas oil pipeline. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Paint” (PG-13; 96 minutes): Carl Nargle (Owen Wilson), a local treasure with a soothing whisper of a voice, hosts his own painting show on Vermont public television. However, when a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, Carl’s own fears regarding his talents as an artist are brought to the forefront. Multiple theaters.

“Rodeo” (not rated; 105 minutes; in French, with subtitles): A young misfit who is passionate about dirt-bikeriding meets a crew of high-speed, stunt-performing riders. She sets about infiltrating their male-dominated world, but an accident jeopardizes her ability to fit in. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

★½ “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG; 92 minutes): When it comes to fan service, “Super Mario” can’t be beat. There’s a problem, though. Amid all the high-speed huffing and puffing, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel neglected to develop Mario, Luigi and other characters in any meaningful way. Everyone is a micron deep, pixels without much in the way of personality. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times