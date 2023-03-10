“65” (PG-13; 93 minutes): After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across a terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Multiple theaters.

★★½ (out of four) “Champions” (PG-13; 123 minutes): One might be bracing for what “Champions” may potentially deliver, given that it follows a minor league basketball coach, Marcus (Woody Harrelson), who is sentenced to community service after a drunk-driving accident, which is how he finds himself coaching a team of intellectually disabled adults at a local community center in Des Moines, Iowa. But after an initial fake-out, director Bobby Farrelly, Harrelson and writer Mark Rizzo deftly thread the needle on “Champions,” which is for the most part warmly amusing, without diving too far into the realm of the maudlin or treacly; sidestepping anything insensitive while still enjoying some bawdy humor. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Magic Flute” (not rated; 115 minutes): Tim (Jack Wolfe) embarks on two journeys: one into a prestigious boarding school to fulfill his aspirations as a singer, and another into a parallel world filled with fantasy and adventure. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school’s library, he is pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart’s opera, “The Magic Flute,” where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night reigns. Regal Auburn.

★★★½ “The Quiet Girl” (PG-13; 94 minutes; in Irish and English, with subtitles): Colm Bairéad’s sensitive and heartfelt film — nominated for best international film at the Academy Awards, a first for Ireland — is a stirring testament to what’s possible on a modest scale with a few well-chosen words. Set in 1981 rural Ireland, “The Quiet Girl” — a clever tweak to the title of John Ford’s Ireland-set “The Quiet Man” — comes from Claire Keegan’s short story “Foster,” and it preserves much of the rhythm and concision of a good short story. Full review here. SIFF Cinema Uptown, Grand Cinema, Regal Meridian 16. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

★★½ (out of four) “Scream VI” (R; 123 minutes): Even without longtime star Neve Campbell, the talented cast deserve praise for carrying on quite well. That the film actually isn’t as inventive or creative in everything that follows does end up dulling this somewhat. Much like the bloody blade one actor grabs while contemplating her own future, it shines just a little less brightly. That being said, there is one moment toward the end when a character’s fate that seemed completely and utterly certain is reversed with such ridiculous audacity that you have to respect it. This moment serves as an encapsulation of “Scream”: No matter how many times it may die or how flawed it is, it keeps earning each additional resurrection. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Chase Hutchinson, special to The Seattle Times