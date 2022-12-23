★★★ (out of four) “Babylon” (R; 188 minutes): Damien Chazelle’s sprawling “Babylon” is the flip side to his 2016 hit “La La Land.” Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where “La La Land” was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that movies capture our hearts, “Babylon” is darkness. Set mostly in the years between 1926 and 1932, when the movie business transitioned from silent films to talkies, it’s a tale of ambition and excess that’s often sordid and ugly, literally starting off with a shower of elephant feces. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“The Pale Blue Eye” (R; 128 minutes): A detective (Christian Bale) is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Crest Cinema.

★★★ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG; 100 minutes): The irreverent twist on familiar characters makes “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” entertaining (the fact that it doesn’t overstay its welcome at a brisk 1 hour, 40 minutes helps, too). But what makes it great is the experimental and creative building of this world. The animation is dizzyingly fast and crisp, but it’s the production design by Nate Wragg and art direction by Joseph Feinsilver that sets this film apart. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★★ “The Whale” (R; 117 minutes): Charlie, as played by Brendan Fraser in a startlingly authentic-looking full-body prosthetic fat suit, is a fascinating, complicated individual. For all his health issues and psychological problems, he is not without hope. Under the direction of Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “Requiem for a Dream”), working from a screenplay by Samuel D. Hunter, Fraser reaches deep within himself to give what is arguably the best performance of his career. The fat suit is in a sense a distraction in that you wonder how Fraser was able to act within it. But the fact that he does so and so effectively makes “The Whale” a searing, moving experience. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (PG-13; 146 minutes): Naomi Ackie turns in a fierce performance as Whitney Houston but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session. Ackie’s performance is something to be cheered, but so much clumsiness, scenes featuring unnaturally heightened drama with little insight and the compromised authenticity of the performances drag “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” down — ultimately, it’s not right but it’s just OK. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

“Wildcat” (R; 106 minutes; in English and Spanish, with subtitles): A young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD after his time in Afghanistan finds himself in the Amazon rainforest fostering an orphaned baby ocelot with an American scientist. Ark Lodge Cinemas.