★★★★ (out of four) “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (not rated; 117 minutes): When director Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” snagged the top prize at last year’s Venice Film Festival, in a field of qualifying titles including “TÁR” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” accusations of contrarian virtue-signaling were flung hither and yon, in some cases even by people who’d actually managed to see it. Well, those people weren’t right. The film is a gem — a supple, unpredictably structured and deeply personal portrait of its primary subject, the photographer, visual artist and activist Nan Goldin. Full review here. Grand Cinema. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“Close” (PG-13; 105 minutes; in Dutch, French and Flemish, with subtitles): To say that Léo and Rémi are inseparable would be to risk understatement. They’re like a single organism, a tangle of growing limbs and lazy daydreams. It seems inevitable — though, of course, not to them — that their bliss will not last. As the film progresses, the narrative beats arise in predictable sequence. The external world is mined for metaphors to match the inner lives of the characters. Still, the roteness of the film’s second half can’t dispel the exquisite insight of its earlier scenes or the heart-rending precision of the performances. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“Consecration” (R; 90 minutes): After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death. Distrusting the church’s account, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself. Multiple theaters.

“Godland” (not rated; 143 minutes; in Danish and Icelandic, with subtitles): A story of faith and struggle set in the late 19th century, “Godland” tracks the priest, Lucas (an effective Elliott Crosset Hove), as he sails to Iceland, which he trudges across by horse, foot and, finally, stretcher. “Godland” gestures at several intersecting themes — belief, the struggle to hold onto faith, the impermanence of being — with greater suggestiveness than depth. It’s a sharp, dryly funny, at times cruel exploration of human arrogance and frailty. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times

“Let It Be Morning” (not rated; 101 minutes; in Arabic and Hebrew, with subtitles): Sami (Alex Bakri) a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen living in Jerusalem, receives an invitation to his brother’s wedding forcing him to return to the Arab village where he grew up. After the wedding finishes, with no explanation, Sami’s hometown is put under a military blockade lockdown by Israeli soldiers. When chaos erupts overnight among the villagers stuck behind the wall due to the blockade, Sami is cut off from the outside world and trapped in an unexpected situation. Crest Cinema.

★★ “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (R; 112 minutes): This final installment finds director Steven Soderbergh and star Channing Tatum toying with audience expectations to disappointing results. There are a few flashes of the original magic, but it’s lacking in the energy that made the first two movies a thrill. After the cultural reset of “Magic Mike,” this last dance just doesn’t bring the heat. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service