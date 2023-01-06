“Broker” (R; 129 minutes; in Korean, with subtitles): On a rainy night in the South Korean city of Busan, a young woman leaves her infant son outside a church, near — but not inside — the “baby box” that is there to collect abandoned children. Two police officers have staked out the church, and one of them places the child in the box, where he is found by traffickers who plan to sell him on the illegal adoption market. This sad, ugly situation, soaked in greed and desperation, is the premise of “Broker,” a sweet and charming film by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda. Kore-Eda brings a gentle humanity and a warm playfulness to stories that might otherwise be unbearably grim. His characters, who often live at the margins of modern society, find tenderness and camaraderie in harsh circumstances. Without undue optimism or overt sentimentality, he discovers a measure of hope amid the cruelty and misfortune. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

★★★ (out of four) “Corsage” (not rated; 113 minutes; in German, French, Hungarian and English, with English subtitles where necessary): As the Empress Elisabeth of Austria in Marie Kreutzer’s period film “Corsage,” set in a creatively realized version of the 1870s, Vicky Krieps is the film’s quiet center, gazing out from beneath her coronet of heavy braids, drawing us to her. “Corsage” is the sort of film that seems to float in front of you, rather than actually going somewhere, but Kreutzer finds some exquisite moments. It’s a sly little film, playing with our expectations, keeping us guessing. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★½ “M3gan” (PG-13; 102 minutes): While it is a horror film that is more silly than it is truly scary, the joy in seeing it make the most of a simple gag is uproarious just as it is unsettling. The foundation comes from its technological twist on the well-worn doll-comes-alive story that, while not growing old just yet, is given fresh new life here. Even a throwaway line from a bumbling detective who appears for about 30 seconds is rewarding in how the laughs sneak up on you when you least expect them to. It is a sharp film and classic character that is worth lending your ear to, even as it could soon be ripped free from your head. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Chase Hutchinson, special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “A Man Called Otto” (PG-13; 126 minutes): The “Grumpy Old Men” era seems to come for all of our lovable movie stars, including Tom Hanks, who easily slides into this new phase with “The Man Called Otto,” a remake of the Oscar-nominated Swedish film, “A Man Called Ove.” It’s not easy to translate the famously dry and somewhat bleak Scandinavian humor to a sunnier, more optimistic American worldview, but writer David Magee and director Marc Forster manage to maintain the melancholy of the original film, which is based on the book by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★★ “The Pale Blue Eye” (R; 130 minutes): Grab a jacket or a blanket before you watch Netflix’s engrossing “The Pale Blue Eye.” You could be on the surface of the sun and still feel chilly watching it. Director and screenwriter Scott Cooper builds tension with a series of seemingly unconnected clues — a note fragment, a military jacket missing a decoration, some animals disemboweled. This is a film wonderfully grounded in its time and space, where you hear creaking wooden floorboards and owls hooting and darkness cloaks everything. The film has a few odd jumps and seemingly comes to a fiery conclusion — finally some warmth, good God — but it’s a false ending. A much better one awaits, one that’s unexpected and very, very satisfying. Stay to the end — as long as you’re bundled up. Full review here. Crest Cinema. — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

★★★½ “Women Talking” (PG-13; 104 minutes): On its surface, “Women Talking” doesn’t seem particularly cinematic, but director Sarah Polley and the actors make it mesmerizing; pulling us into these women’s lives, moment by quiet moment. It’s shot in faded, slightly grayed colors, as if it was left out in the rain. The look of the film is serenely lovely, in contrast to the horrors the women discuss — or, rather, they don’t. There’s actually little talk of the actual attacks, but much discussion. They talk, we listen. “Women Talking” is a powerful, moving tribute to quiet strength — and, unexpectedly, to hope. Full review here. Regal Meridian 16, Lincoln Square 16 and Thornton Place 14. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic