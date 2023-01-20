★★★ (out of four) “Alice, Darling” (R; 90 minutes): It doesn’t take long for the tension to start seeping through everything in “Alice, Darling.” You see, Alice is barely treading water in her toxic relationship with boyfriend Simon, who has an insidious skill for verbally tearing down Alice no matter what the reason. It’s a bit of a slow burn, despite what its trailers would have you believe. It’s tense drama over tense thrills, though there’s a subplot of a missing girl (the metaphorical link to Alice is, once again, not very subtle) that’s woven into the interpersonal drama between Alice and those closest to her. The message is clear: Maybe what’s lost can never be found, but then again, maybe it can be, even if it doesn’t look the same as it did. Full review here. Pacific Place 11. — Dominic Baez, Seattle Times features desk editor

“Hidden Letters” (not rated; 89 minutes; in Mandarin, with subtitles): Two Chinese millennial women must save an ancient secret treasure from falling into the wrong hands. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

★★★★ “Living” (PG-13; 102 minutes): It should come as no shock that the great novelist Kazuo Ishiguro has a beautifully delicate hand as a screenwriter — but nonetheless “Living,” directed by Oliver Hermanus and based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film “Ikiru,” arrives as a happy surprise. Not that it’s a happy movie, precisely, but this quiet tale of an ordinary 1950s London man (Bill Nighy) facing the end of his life is a joy: elegantly written, movingly performed, evocatively filmed. Like the best of novels — one of Ishiguro’s, for example — it creates a tiny world to get lost in, one whose faces and shadows and sunlight linger with you, ever after you’ve returned to your own. Full review here. SIFF Cinema Uptown and Cinemark Lincoln Square. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “Missing” (PG-13; 111 minutes): The swift and suspenseful “Missing” plows through nearly two hours of shocking plot twists at a breakneck pace, and while it’s entertaining to be sure, it also takes on a somber tone as it reckons with grief, loss and intimate partner violence in a way that’s very real, backed up by headlines ripped from the news, and yes, those true crime series and TikToks that are so very compelling. That’s what makes movies like “Searching” and “Missing” so captivating. They’re high-concept thrillers featuring melodramatic acting, but they also feel authentic to the way we live, even in the outlandish moments. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “The Son” (PG-13; 123 minutes): The second film directed by writer Florian Zeller, it is, like the first — 2020’s stunningly effective and affecting “The Father” — an adaptation of one of his own plays and co-written with Christopher Hampton (“Atonement”). Whereas “The Father” dealt with dementia, “The Son” tackles the similarly difficult topic of depression. And it tells a much more straightforward story. Unfortunately, the contrived nature of the film’s climactic stretch takes away from much of the more subtle work that precedes it. It’s a bit of half-baked storytelling, consisting of a situation that rings only somewhat true and feels designed primarily to get the viewer quickly to a resolution that feels almost inescapable. Full review here. Regal Meridian 16, AMC Seattle 10, Cinemark Lincoln Square. — Mark Meszoros, The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio

★★★ “When You Finish Saving the World” (R; 88 minutes): In Jesse Eisenberg’s smart directorial debut, Julianne Moore plays a Good Person, at least on paper. She is not, though, what you might call “happy” in the traditional sense. Her state of being is more like one of smug satisfaction — or it might be were it not for her high school age kid, Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard). Eisenberg shows promise as a director. He has not made a flashy art film, but it’s a smart, biting and occasionally sweet character piece about unlikable characters that you still may want to root for, because, though it may be hard to admit, they’re not so different from us. Full review here. Galaxy Monroe. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“You People” (R; 117 minutes): A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences. Crest Cinema, IPIC Theaters.