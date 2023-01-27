“Alcarràs” (not rated; 120 minutes; in Catalan, Spanish and English, with subtitles): The life of a family of peach farmers in a Catalan village changes when the owner of the property dies and his heir decides to sell the land, threatening their livelihood. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Fear” (R; 100 minutes): A weekend vacation turns sinister when a group of friends must confront their worst fears one by one. Multiple theaters.

★★★★ (out of four) “Infinity Pool” (R; 117 minutes): Infinity pools are built as optical illusions, where water seemingly has no boundary, slipping into nothingness, bleeding into the horizon. There could be no better title for Brandon Cronenberg’s latest identity crisis-as-body horror film, “Infinity Pool,” which arrives hot on the heels of 2020’s “Possessor.” Set at a high-end all-inclusive resort in the fictional country of Li Tolqa, “Infinity Pool” is larger in scope than its predecessor, the narrative grander, sharper, funnier and more wickedly perverse. Basically, it’s Cronenberg’s “Eyes Wide Shut” by way of “The White Lotus.” Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Maybe I Do” (PG-13; 95 minutes): With their relationship at a crossroads, a couple invite their parents to finally meet. As it turns out, their parents already know each other, maybe a little too well. Multiple theaters.