★★ (out of four) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13; 150 minutes): You know, there was a time when “Guardians of the Galaxy” was fun. That time was 2014, when the first picture came out. Now here’s “Vol. III.” And it’s no fun at all. Fact is, this “Guardians” is the most downbeat of the series. The picture is an exercise in gargantuanism, from its length to its sets to its desire to end on a feel-good note complete with a humongous group hug at the end. But what’s in short supply is the kind of genuine humor that lightened up the first picture. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“Love Again” (PG-13; 104 minutes): Coping with the loss of her fiancé, Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cellphone number, not realizing it was reassigned to journalist Rob (Sam Heughan). Rob becomes captivated by the honesty of her words in the beautifully constructed texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help to figure out how to meet Mira in person — and win her heart. Multiple theaters.

“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” (PG-13; 108 minutes): Zoe (Lily James) decides to film her neighbor’s journey from London to Lahore, Pakistan, where he is to marry the woman of his parents’ choice. Zoe experiences a different approach to finding love. Multiple theaters.