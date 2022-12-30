★★★½ (out of four) “The Eternal Daughter” (PG-13; 96 minutes): Much of “The Eternal Daughter” is simply Tilda Swinton, exploring her two universal characters in the Gothic atmosphere Joanna Hogg masterfully creates, with ever-present fog swirling around the house and the strangely green-lit hallways seeming to hold secrets. You watch it rapt, leaning in, wanting to know more; you leave it wondering if that shadow at the window was, maybe, yourself. Full review here. Grand Illusion Cinema. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“Framing Agnes” (not rated; 75 minutes): After discovering case files from the UCLA gender clinic from the 1950s, a group of transgender actors confronts the legacy of young trans women being forced to choose between honesty and access. Grand Cinema.