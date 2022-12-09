★★★ (out of four) “Empire of Light” (R; 119 minutes): The Shakespeare quote “Find where light in darkness lies” is painted on the lobby wall at the Empire, a handsomely fading 1930s cineplex that faces the sea in a small British town. The setting is the heart of Sam Mendes’ drama “Empire of Light,” and the quote feels appropriate for a place where audiences sit in shadows, happily mesmerized by the images in a flickering beam. And it nicely sums up the film itself, which goes to difficult places but ultimately leaves its audience with poetry and light. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“I Am D.B. Cooper” (not rated; 100 minutes): Two bounty hunter brothers encounter a man who claims he is in fact the infamous D.B. Cooper, the man responsible for the 1971 plane hijacking in the Pacific Northwest, and the ransom cash is still buried along the Columbia River. Varsity.

★★½ “Spoiler Alert” (PG-13; 112 minutes): While often deeply moving, “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and based on the relationship memoir by Michael Ausiello, seems at times unable to decide what kind of film it is, resulting in a number of jarring tonal shifts — particularly one at the very end, which distances us from the characters and their plight just when we’re feeling the most committed to them. At times “Spoiler Alert” feels like an edgy, clever film that plays wittily on the main character’s lifelong obsession with TV. At others, it feels like a more formulaic, holiday-themed tearjerker — the passing years are marked in a Christmas card montage! — that wrings our tears in unsubtle ways. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

★★★ “White Noise” (R; 136 minutes): Don DeLillo’s novel has long been considered to be “unadaptable” due to how it succeeded in telling an expansive yet intimate story of postmodern peril. Despite this, director Noah Baumbach has managed to mostly do it justice, albeit with a sense of flair and an array of hit-or-miss alterations. Some of these play up the spectacle while others blink in the face of it, making for a comedic cocktail of a film that is intermixed with a melancholy about our own inevitable march toward mortality. At many times, it resembles more of a mischievous remix of DeLillo. This may strike some as sacrilegious, but there is also a clear affinity for all the novel continues to encapsulate. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Chase Hutchinson, special to The Seattle Times