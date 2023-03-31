★★★½ (out of four) “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13; 134 minutes): It’s a world of fantasy, but as depicted in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” it has a solidity and imaginative depth that makes it seem astonishingly real. Derived from the massively popular role-playing game published by Renton-based Wizards of the Coast and owned by Hasbro, the picture is lighthearted and action-packed with a central group of characters who are individually distinctive and collectively very engaging. It’s a genuine pleasure to spend time in their company. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“His Only Son” (PG-13; 106 minutes): After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son. Multiple theaters.

“Malum” (not rated; 92 minutes): A rookie police officer takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult. Throughout the night, she finds herself barraged by terrifying supernatural events while unveiling the truth behind her family’s twisted past. Multiple theaters.

“Spinning Gold” (R; 137 minutes): The biopic follows Neil Bogart as he launches Casablanca Records in the 1970s, which gave rise to musical acts like Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Bill Withers and KISS. Multiple theaters.

★★★½ “A Thousand and One” (R; 117 minutes): Mothers are often the keepers of secrets, borne from a primal instinct for survival. But secrets fester, grow bigger and inevitably burst with the resonance of truth, as they do in “A Thousand and One.” The film casts the harrowing story of a mother and her son against the backdrop of a gentrifying Harlem in New York. The movie proves to be a showcase for multihyphenate star and Harlem native Teyana Taylor, who brings to her astonishing performance the coiled physicality of a panther ready to pounce. Her character, Inez, possessed of a hard-bitten skill for self-preservation, stays one step ahead, constantly moving forward, a soft shred of hope her only cold comfort. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service