“Bunker” (R; 108 minutes): Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers is faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. Multiple theaters.

★★ (out of four) “Cocaine Bear” (R; 95 minutes): The woods are full of idiots in “Cocaine Bear.” Fueled by greed (some of them), animated by fear (all of them), they flee through the trees screaming, screaming and screaming some more as they’re chased by a bear whose brain has been fried by inhaling a humongous quantity of cocaine. And there you have it: the essence of the picture. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

★★★½ “Emily” (R; 130 minutes): Writer/director Frances O’Connor’s beautifully rendered drama “Emily,” a film about the gifted, strange Brontë sister, mingles fact with imagination to depict Emily’s adult years. It’s a lovely, wordless answer to a question that has captivated countless readers over nearly two centuries: How did the shy, awkward daughter of a parson, who never married and rarely left her rural home, write a book of such wild, passionate genius? Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★½ “Jesus Revolution” (PG-13; 120 minutes): The film, which is part biopic, part period piece depicting a larger movement, juggles three different subjects while trying to tell the story of the Jesus movement. Unfortunately, despite the interesting history, the film itself is a dry, scattered slog, neutered of all the thorny, contradictory details of the real story. Give Lonnie Frisbee’s Wikipedia page a quick scan to see just how much material the filmmakers excised from his fascinating, troubled life. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★½ “My Happy Ending” (R; 89 minutes): The beguiling Andie MacDowell, a leading lady in films like “Groundhog Day” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” has taken on more supporting roles in the past several years. While she’s always memorable, it’s nice to see her step into a leading role once again (and a nonromantic one at that) with “My Happy Ending.” “My Happy Ending” may at times feel modest, but the lessons imparted are far from disposable, including the idea that life is too short to deny oneself treats or wear uncomfortable shoes. Those may be surface-level messages, but the conversations about our choices in life — or death — are deep and resonant. Regal Auburn and Regal Martin Village. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service