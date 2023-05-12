★★★ (out of four) “BlackBerry” (R; 119 minutes): The gripping and hugely enjoyable “BlackBerry” is about the famous — and later infamous — Research in Motion gadget that helped trigger the global smartphone era as we know it, before sliding into obsolescence. “BlackBerry” tells the standard rise and fall of a tech startup that blows up, naturally leading to insider infighting — think “Silicon Valley” and “The Social Network” — but there’s a twist here: The main money guy, while very shouty, is not the sleazy, bad guy you might expect. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

★★½ “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (PG-13; 107 minutes): Directed by Bill Holderman, written by Holderman and Erin Simms, this sequel is even more of a heightened fantasy than the 2018 film. It will require tossing aside every scrap of disbelief and grabbing onto a glass of prosecco instead, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t also be a touching story about the importance of lifelong friendships. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Fool’s Paradise” (R; 97 minutes): A down-on-his-luck publicist (Charlie Day) discovers a former mental health patient who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. He soon becomes an unlikely celebrity when he gets thrown into the bright lights and behind-the-scenes bustle of Hollywood. Multiple theaters.

★★ “Hypnotic” (R; 92 minutes): As a film fan, you have to respect the continued indie spirit with which writer/director Robert Rodriguez works, grinding out these projects outside of the traditional Hollywood system and forging his own path in the industry. It’s fun to see him color in new shades of film genre, but the script and performances in “Hypnotic” are too laughably absurd to take seriously. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh

“Knights of the Zodiac” (PG-13; 112 minutes): When a headstrong street orphan unwittingly taps into hidden powers, he discovers he might be the only person alive who can protect a reincarnated goddess who was sent to watch over humanity. Multiple theaters.