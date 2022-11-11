★★★★ (out of four) “Aftersun” (R; 96 minutes): Memory, of course, is imperfect — especially when colored with the trauma of loss. Charlotte Wells, in her first feature, embraces the inherent messiness of it all perfectly. And though it will make your heart ache, for a father and his young daughter, for the times you were casually cruel to a loved one, for the days and moments you strain to remember now, it is one of those cinematic experiences that you won’t soon forget. Full review here. Grand Cinema. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

★★½ “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (R; 157 minutes; in Spanish, with subtitles): In “Bardo,” Alejandro Iñárritu has turned within with just as much zeal as he brought to a bear fight in “The Revenant.” As with all of Iñárritu’s films, “Bardo” isn’t just deeply felt but impassioned to the max, with grand designs to not just plunge into his own soul but that of Mexico, too. For a filmmaker always pushing for more — including those titles that stretch on and on — “Bardo” is his most ambitious and indulgent film yet. Full review here. Crest Cinema. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

★★★½ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13; 161 minutes): It’s part of the great strength of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” that it doesn’t shy away from the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. But while it offers a soulful meditation on loss, “Wakanda Forever” also forges its own path forward and offers epic superhero action scenes and uniformly strong (and sometimes splendid) performances. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic