★½ (out of four) “Black Adam” (PG-13; 124 minutes): Once it gets going, “Black Adam” feels like a continuous closed loop of destruction where the moments of mayhem blend darn near seamlessly one into the other. And those special effects look incredibly cheesy. Mr. Rock, Dwayne Johnson these days, is a personable personality who has ridden that personableness to superstar heights. Sadly, there’s little sign of that quality in his work as Black Adam. He’s the great stone face here. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“My Policeman” (R; 113 minutes): Tom (Harry Styles), a policeman in 1950s Britain, falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal. Crest Cinema.

“Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” (not rated; 173 minutes; in Japanese and Filipino, with subtitles): Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese intelligence officer in the Imperial Army during World War II, ends up being marooned on the Philippine Island of Lubang for nearly 30 years and believes the war hasn’t ended. Grand Cinema.

“The Pez Outlaw” (not rated; 85 minutes): Steve Glew spent the 1990s smuggling rare Pez dispensers out of Eastern Europe and into the United States, making millions of dollars along the way. Everything was going according to plan until the Pezident learned of his scheme. Grand Cinema.

“Piggy” (not rated; 99 minutes; in Spanish, with subtitles): Sara is an overweight teen who witnesses a stranger kidnap a clique of girls who bully her on a regular basis. When police start asking questions, Sara keeps quiet as she’s torn between revealing the truth or protecting the man who saved her. Grand Cinema.

★½ “Tár” (R; 157 minutes): It’s been a long wait for a new Todd Field film. Here, with Cate Blanchett, he returns with an enormous crescendo. “Tár” is full of unusual artistic choices. But, in keeping with Field’s trademark, every performance feels detailed and real. Still, this tale of ambition and its cost — and its collateral damage — is Blanchett’s movie, and she delivers a tour de force in every scene. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★½ “Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13; 104 minutes): Everything about “Ticket to Paradise” that does not involve George Clooney and Julia Roberts is instantly forgettable (except perhaps Billie Lourd’s slyly funny turn in the obligatory best-friend role, though the movie too often forgets she exists); everything involving Clooney and Roberts is a kick. In the end, “Ticket to Paradise” is all about the welcome sight of a pair of movie stars who know exactly what to do with their wattage. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic