“A Chance Encounter” (not rated; 91 minutes): Two Americans, one an aspiring poet and the other an established folk musician, cross paths in the scenic, coastal town of Taormina, Sicily. Their instant chemistry sparks collaboration, leading to an unexpected, weeklong writer’s retreat at a beautiful villa in the countryside. As they immerse themselves in the local culture, they challenge each other to express their thorniest secrets, growing closer all the while. Galaxy Monroe.

★★★★ (out of four) “The Banshees of Inisherin” (R; 114 minutes): It’s been 14 years since Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson teamed up for “In Bruges,” a movie that somehow managed to endearingly blend gory violence and quirky character comedy — and what a treat it is to see them together again. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a touch less gory (just a touch, mind you; don’t bring the kids), but it likewise blends unlikely ingredients into a perfect stew — an Irish one, in this case. Set on the fictional island of Inisherin in 1923, against a backdrop of Irish civil war on the mainland that the island inhabitants don’t seem too concerned about, McDonagh’s tale is both a tiny story of two men, and a larger allegory of what happens when a small disagreement spins out of control. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

“Call Jane” (R; 121 minutes): A housewife (Elizabeth Banks) is overjoyed with the news of her pregnancy — until she learns it poses a threat to her own life. She has nowhere to turn until she meets an underground group of women who risk everything to provide people like her with a choice. Grand Cinema.

“Decision to Leave” (not rated; 138 minutes; in Korean and Chinese, with subtitles): One of the many pleasures of the feverish “Decision to Leave” is that director Park Chan-wook clearly had as much fun making the movie as you will have watching it. A heady, baroque mystery infused with the kind of old-fashioned romantic fatalism that makes noir-darkened hearts flutter, it is a story of impossible love — although even a determined admirer may wonder if it’s also impossible to get a handle on this sly, ingeniously slippery movie. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Cinema. — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times

“Prey for the Devil” (PG-13; 93 minutes): The Roman Catholic Church combats a global rise in demonic possessions by reopening schools to train priests to perform exorcisms. Although nuns are forbidden to perform this ritual, a professor recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual front line, she soon finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl who’s possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years earlier. Multiple theaters.

★★★★ “Till” (PG-13; 130 minutes): One approaches “Till” with dread. One knows where the picture is going. Director-writer Chinonye Chukwu mercifully distances the audience from the savagery of the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), positioning her camera far from a shed from which briefly heard is a faint cry and the sound of a beating. What isn’t faint is the sound of the reaction of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler). Upon receiving her son’s body back home in Chicago, she utters a piercing shriek of soul-deep grief and towering rage. It’s but one aspect of Deadwyler’s performance which is such that “powerful” is an insufficient term to describe it. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times