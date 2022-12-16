★★ (out of four) “Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13; 192 minutes): Truth be told, however, the look of “Avatar: The Way of Water” doesn’t seem significantly different from the original. The shock and awe element of that picture hasn’t been replicated. The visuals are very impressive, but somehow they lack the immersive quality that made “Avatar” such a cutting-edge movie. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“EO” (not rated; 86 minutes): The title character of “EO” — a shocking and tender tour de force about life, love, death and the wretched disregard humans hold toward other living creatures — stands roughly 4 feet tall. He has large ears, knobby knees, a softly rounded belly and dark, soft eyes that see the world in blunt terms. He is gentle, observant, generally quiet, and can run with surprising speed, which he does when his uneventful life takes a turn for the disastrous. His needs are basic, his life humble. He’s a faithful friend and a dutiful worker. He’s also a donkey. EO is an astonishment and so too is this wild, boldly expressionistic movie that conveys the life of its largely silent protagonist with a bare minimum of dialogue. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Uptown. — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times