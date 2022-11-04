★★★½ (out of four) “Armageddon Time” (R; 114 minutes): Set in the fall of 1980, “Armageddon Time” portrays an American society shifting in a grand way. In myriad ways, “Armageddon Time,” though a finely tuned picture of the past, is also strikingly modern and a painful reminder of how little we have progressed and how quickly people forget. In other words, it’s essential. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Dear Zoe” (R; 94 minutes): A young girl (Sadie Sink) and her family suffer an unimaginable loss, but find support from a surprising source: her biological father and the charming but dangerous young neighbor. Majestic Bay Theatres.

★★★★ “Good Night Oppy” (PG; 105 minutes): Seamlessly stitched together from photos of Mars taken by Opportunity and its sister rover Spirit, from interview footage of NASA engineers and scientists who worked on the project, and from computer-generated images crafted by the special effects wizards at Industrial Light & Magic, “Oppy” offers a you-are-there experience that is quite extraordinary. Full review here. Crest Cinema, Century Federal Way. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” (R; 108 minutes): An exploration of Tanya Tucker’s life and career, and the collaboration between Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile. Multiple theaters.

“Soft & Quiet” (R; 91 minutes): An elementary school teacher organizes a mixer of like-minded women where an encounter with someone from her past spirals into a volatile chain of events. Varsity.

★★★ “The Wonder” (not rated; 109 minutes): Florence Pugh gives yet another stunning performance, utterly naturalistic and committed, as a skeptical nurse in 1862 in a remote Irish village investigating how an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten food in four months still seems to be healthy. “The Wonder” delves into deep, uncomfortable traumas and it will not be for everyone, especially those triggered by depictions and descriptions of disordered eating. Full review here. Crest Cinema. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press