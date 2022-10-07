★½ (out of four) “Amsterdam” (R; 127 minutes): Sometimes, you go to a party that’s full of interesting people and nonetheless you can’t wait to go home, because the evening seems completely off. Such is the case with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” a movie that’s so awkward to watch you’ll get social anxiety just from being in the same room with it. It looks great, it’s crammed with terrific actors, and it’s a mess. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic
★½ “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG; 106): The whole picture — about a singing (but nontalking) CG crocodile in New York — is an exercise in obvious effort, try, try, trying really hard to win the audience’s affection. However it only succeeds in trying the audience’s patience. It’s a trial. 106 minutes. Reviewed 10/7/22 by Soren Andersen. Feel the cheer. Heed the noise. Stagger out in stunned silence at the awfulness of it all. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times
“The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry“ (PG-13; 105 minutes): A.J. Fikry’s wife has died, his bookstore is in trouble and now his prized rare edition of Edgar Allan Poe poems has been stolen. However, when a mysterious package appears, its arrival gives him the chance to start his life over and see things anew. Varsity.
“To Leslie” (R; 119 minutes): Based on a true story, a West Texas single mother fights to rebuild her life after she squanders her lottery winnings. Meridian 16.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.