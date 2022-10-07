★½ (out of four) “Amsterdam” (R; 127 minutes): Sometimes, you go to a party that’s full of interesting people and nonetheless you can’t wait to go home, because the evening seems completely off. Such is the case with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” a movie that’s so awkward to watch you’ll get social anxiety just from being in the same room with it. It looks great, it’s crammed with terrific actors, and it’s a mess. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★½ “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG; 106): The whole picture — about a singing (but nontalking) CG crocodile in New York — is an exercise in obvious effort, try, try, trying really hard to win the audience’s affection. However it only succeeds in trying the audience’s patience. It’s a trial. 106 minutes. Reviewed 10/7/22 by Soren Andersen. Feel the cheer. Heed the noise. Stagger out in stunned silence at the awfulness of it all. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry“ (PG-13; 105 minutes): A.J. Fikry’s wife has died, his bookstore is in trouble and now his prized rare edition of Edgar Allan Poe poems has been stolen. However, when a mysterious package appears, its arrival gives him the chance to start his life over and see things anew. Varsity.

“To Leslie” (R; 119 minutes): Based on a true story, a West Texas single mother fights to rebuild her life after she squanders her lottery winnings. Meridian 16.