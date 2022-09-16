★★½ (out of four) “The Silent Twins” (R; 113 minutes): Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance’s phenomenal performances aren’t enough to distract from the film’s unsatisfying and confusing screenplay. Fundamentally, parts of this baffling story about twins who don’t communicate with outsiders are lost in translation. There’s too many unexplained variables that even after 113 minutes, we still don’t know the twins. Meanwhile, we’re left with unanswerable questions: What would the Gibbons’ sisters have thought of such a work? Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Qina Liu, Seattle Times features reporter

★★★½ “See How They Run” (PG-13; 98minutes): In his feature directorial debut, Tom George has a light touch. The pace is quick. The interweaving of actual “Mousetrap” period history and fictional elements is deft. And the settings, many of them filmed in actual West End theaters that were closed during the pandemic, are elegant. But above everything else, “See How They Run” is the Saoirse Ronan show. Start to finish. Top to bottom, Now and forever. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

★★★½ “The Woman King” (PG-13; 135 minutes; in English and Portuguese, with subtitles): “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, is an epic, inspiring and beautifully made historical action film that puts women in the middle of the battle for Dahomey circa 1823. This isn’t just the first time we’ve seen Black women do battle on this scale — it’s the first time we’ve seen women, en masse, engaged in the kind of realistic and gritty violence that marks historical action epics. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood marshals every aspect of “The Woman King” in concert, conducting action, thrills and emotion beautifully. It is a remarkable, powerful film, and not to be missed. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Confess, Fletch” (R; 96 minutes): While investigating a case of valuable stolen paintings, the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch (Jon Hamm) becomes the prime suspect in a murder. To prove his innocence, he must sift through a long list of suspects — from an art dealer to a missing playboy to a crazy neighbor to his own girlfriend. Multiple theaters.

“God’s Country” (R; 102 minutes): A college professor (Thandiwe Newton) gets drawn into an escalating battle of wills after she catches two hunters trespassing on her property in the remote mountains of the American West. Multiple theaters.

“Gratitude Revealed” (not rated; 82 minutes): The film by Louis Schwartzberg explores how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude through intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders and personalities. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

“Moonage Daydream” (PG-13; 135 minutes): Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie’s creative, spiritual and musical journey through never-before-seen footage and performances. Multiple theaters.

“Pearl” (R; 102 minutes): Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl (Mia Goth) must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Hoping for a more glamorous life, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations and repressions all collide to horrific effect in this prequel to “X.” Multiple theaters.

“Running the Bases” (PG; 127 minutes): When a small-town baseball coach (Brett Varvel) gets an offer from a larger high school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. However, he soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the superintendent. Multiple theaters.