Danika Chen is no stranger to going viral. Well, maybe that’s a stretch, she admits, but as a member of Gen Z, she’s savvier than most.

Chalk it up to the power of community, the speed of the internet or simply hitting the algorithmic jackpot, but as of February, Chen can honestly say she helped create a TikTok video so explosive it reached the likes of actor and director George Clooney.

When her small, rural hometown of Sequim had a chance to draw international attention with Clooney’s 2023 film adaptation of “The Boys in the Boat,” Chen, classmate Julia Jack and their fellow Sequim High School Interact Rotary Club members were a natural choice to spotlight efforts to bring a screening to town — and raise money for local homelessness efforts via ticket sales.

The movie tells the story of nine scrappy University of Washington athletes who rowed their way to gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Based on Daniel James Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, “The Boys in the Boat” follows Joe Rantz, who’s perhaps the scrappiest of all his teammates. Rantz put himself through high school in Sequim after being abandoned at 15 by his father and stepmother, while living alone in an unfinished house. His story inspired the Sequim Sunset Rotary Club, the high school group’s parent organization, to create the Joe Rantz Youth Fund in 2018 to help local unhoused kids.

The Rotary Club set a goal of raising $750,000 to build or buy a house in Sequim that could serve as a shelter and resource center for students without stable housing, a cause that hit close to home for all students involved in making the TikTok.

With just over 800 kids in the Sequim School District, homelessness touches nearly everyone’s lives. About 160 kids are unhoused, according to Sequim High English teacher and Interact Club adviser Chelsea Reichner. Around 50 of those students attend Sequim High School, Rantz’s alma mater, Chen said. The story of Rantz’s hope and perseverance resonated deeply with Chen, whose friend once struggled to make it to class while living in a car with her mom for a period of time.

Advertising

“The odds are, even if you don’t know they’re couch surfing or living in an unsafe situation, everyone here knows someone dealing with this,” Chen said. “It was important to us that everyone got the same opportunity to succeed and do something bigger, to have the chance to move forward with their lives just as Joe Rantz did.”

With the nearest youth shelter over 20 miles away in Port Angeles, Interact Club president and high school senior Ayden Humphries said he felt kids shouldn’t have to uproot themselves from the community they’ve grown up in, just to have a safe place to stay.

Supporting Sequim, just like Joe

Rantz has long been a vaunted local icon, said Humphries, whose grandfather has told him stories since he was a small child about Sequim’s very own Olympian who braved the odds to bring glory to the town.

Chen, Jack and Humphries set about harnessing the power of TikTok to get Sequim on Clooney’s map. They filmed themselves on the banks of the Dungeness River, where Rantz once fished with his bare hands for his dinner, and stood on the very same school auditorium stage where the famed rower played his self-taught banjo.

“We grew up here, we read the book when we were in sixth grade, so we knew what these places meant to us and to Joe Rantz,” Chen said.

In their 47-second video, they asked viewers to share it far and wide under the hashtag #JustLikeJoe, with the goal of eventually making it in front of Clooney or someone close to him. Chen said they didn’t fully believe anything would come of it, maybe 100 views from friends and locals.

Advertising

The TikTok racked up about 1,000 views its first day online, Chen said. She went to bed that night feeling pretty accomplished, but still didn’t expect much more to come of it. By the next day, it blew up, reaching thousands more viewers with dizzying speed. It’s now been liked over 57,000 times and shared nearly 4,000 times.

But the real kicker was a strange comment on the video just a couple of days after it was posted. “I know George Clooney, we’ll be in touch,” it said. Chen liked the comment, then quickly unliked it, feeling certain it was fake.

The next day an email came in from someone who identified themself only as “Grant” and claimed they’d shown the video to Clooney and would be reaching out soon to discuss next steps. The students still figured it was too good to be true.

It turned out to be Grant Heslov, Clooney’s partner at Smokehouse. Next thing they knew, plans were set in motion for a Sequim film screening upon its release in fall 2023. It would likely be the second- or third-ever showing of the movie, after the world premiere at the UW boathouse in Seattle where the boys in the boat started their journey, said Rotary Club liaison Colleen Robinson. And while nothing is set in stone yet, it’s likely Clooney himself will be in attendance, according to Humphries.

Sequim doesn’t have a movie theater, so the Rotary Club plans to host the premiere in the school auditorium, which seats about 600. Tickets are already selling fast despite the screening lacking a set date, Robinson said. And while it might be a tight squeeze, Impact Club publicity co-chair Jack said it feels pretty special to the students to host the big event in the same place Rantz once played his banjo.

“We’re a small town, and we don’t have a lot of the resources a larger town would have either for a movie premiere or for supporting struggling youth,” Jack said. “But we hope that from this TikTok and from the movie, everyone who watches will take away how much Sequim supports each other, how much hope and resourcefulness Joe had, and how that’s still happening today.”