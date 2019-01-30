LOS ANGELES (AP) — Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but “The Batman” has a release date.
Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Matt Reeves’ stand-alone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman,” but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.
Affleck, who was at one point also to direct “The Batman,” tweeted that he’s excited to see Reeves’ vision of the film “come to life.”
Warner Bros. also dated the next “Suicide Squad” film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The studio set an adaption of Stephen King’s “The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” for October 2020.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- A critic and a high schooler co-review 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Seattle's Paramount Theatre
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- We're starting a book club! Join Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in a new online group