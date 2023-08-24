The second annual National Cinema Day, presented by the Cinema Foundation (a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners), arrives Sunday, Aug. 27 — bringing with it $4 movie tickets at numerous movie theaters.
Last year’s National Cinema Day offered $3 tickets, but $4 plus tax for a movie is still a pretty great deal. Here’s where you can find those $4 tickets, which can be purchased in advance for screenings on Sunday only.
- All AMC Theaters (also offering $5 small fountain drink/popcorn combo)
- All Cinemark Theatres (also offering $1 off any size popcorn, fountain drink or candy)
- All Far Away Entertainment theaters (Varsity, Admiral, Anacortes Cinemas, Bainbridge Cinemas, Historic Lynwood Theater, Stanwood Cinemas)
- The Grand Cinema (Tacoma)
- Majestic Bay Theatres (Ballard)
- Pacific Science Center‘s two IMAX theaters
- All Regal Cinemas (also offering $4 small fountain drink/popcorn combo)
- All SIFF theaters (Egyptian, Uptown)
For more information, see nationalcinemaday.org
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.