The second annual National Cinema Day, presented by the Cinema Foundation (a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners), arrives Sunday, Aug. 27 — bringing with it $4 movie tickets at numerous movie theaters.

Last year’s National Cinema Day offered $3 tickets, but $4 plus tax for a movie is still a pretty great deal. Here’s where you can find those $4 tickets, which can be purchased in advance for screenings on Sunday only.

For more information, see nationalcinemaday.org