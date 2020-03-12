The novel conoravirus pandemic is affecting release dates for new movies — not even James Bond, it seems, wants to take the risk of opening theatrically on a date when people might not want to go to the theater. Here are the major releases affected so far, with new dates where applicable.

“ No Time to Die ,” the perhaps too-appropriately named new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, has moved from its original April date to November 25.

,” the perhaps too-appropriately named new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, has moved from its original April date to November 25. “ A Quiet Place II ,” the sequel to the 2018 horror hit “A Quiet Place,” was originally scheduled to open March 20 but has now been postponed, with no new date set.

,” the sequel to the 2018 horror hit “A Quiet Place,” was originally scheduled to open March 20 but has now been postponed, with no new date set. “ F9 ,” the latest film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, was announced Thursday to be moving its May date to April 2, 2021.

,” the latest film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, was announced Thursday to be moving its May date to April 2, 2021. “ Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway ,” originally scheduled to be in theaters for Easter, will now open August 7.

,” originally scheduled to be in theaters for Easter, will now open August 7. “Mulan,” a live-action version of the Disney animated film, was scheduled for March 27 but is now postponed, as are the X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants” (formerly April 3), and the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film “Antlers” (April 17). No new dates have been set for their releases.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.