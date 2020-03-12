The novel conoravirus pandemic is affecting release dates for new movies — not even James Bond, it seems, wants to take the risk of opening theatrically on a date when people might not want to go to the theater. Here are the major releases affected so far, with new dates where applicable.
- “No Time to Die,” the perhaps too-appropriately named new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, has moved from its original April date to November 25.
- “A Quiet Place II,” the sequel to the 2018 horror hit “A Quiet Place,” was originally scheduled to open March 20 but has now been postponed, with no new date set.
- “F9,” the latest film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, was announced Thursday to be moving its May date to April 2, 2021.
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” originally scheduled to be in theaters for Easter, will now open August 7.
- “Mulan,” a live-action version of the Disney animated film, was scheduled for March 27 but is now postponed, as are the X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants” (formerly April 3), and the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film “Antlers” (April 17). No new dates have been set for their releases.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.