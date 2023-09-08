The upcoming fall movie season is somewhat touch-and-go this year, with the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writer and actor unions affecting the schedule. Because striking actors can’t do interviews or appear on red carpets to support their films, some movies have been rescheduled for later dates — or may drop from the fall schedule at the last minute. The following reflects what’s known at press time; dates below may change.

“A Haunting in Venice”

The third entry in Kenneth Branagh’s entertaining foray into Agatha Christie mysteries, in which he directs and plays detective Hercule Poirot, features a retired Poirot attending a Venice séance, and getting pulled into solving a subsequent murder. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Jamie Dornan.

Opens in theaters Sept. 15

“Dumb Money”

From Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” “Lars and the Real Girl”) comes this dramedy based-on-a-hard-to-believe-true-story, in which everyday people took on Wall Street over trading of the mall video game retailer GameStop. Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley and Nick Offerman star.

Opens in theaters Sept. 15

Dark Dreams: Film Noir

The long-running fall film noir series established decades ago by Greg Olson at Seattle Art Museum (interrupted in 2020 when Olson’s position at SAM was eliminated) has a new home: SIFF Cinema Egyptian, where classic films of romance, shadows and revenge will screen weekly. This year’s lineup includes some all-time greats, beginning with “Double Indemnity” and continuing with “Criss Cross,” “Black Angel,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “In a Lonely Place,” “Chinatown,” “The Big Lebowski” (screening in a 25th-anniversary restoration), “No Country for Old Men” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Sept. 27-Nov. 30; SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E. Pine St., Seattle; series passes $90, single tickets $15; 206-464-5830, strangertickets.com

“Dicks: The Musical”

Should you be in need of a raunchy movie musical — and why not? — this one is about a pair of businessmen who discovered they are long-lost twins and plot the reunion of their eccentric parents. Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally play said parents; Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang co-star alongside writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as the twins.

Opens in theaters in October

“Farewell My Concubine”

Released in theaters in 1993 and long out of print, Chen Kaige’s sumptuous epic drama begins with the meeting of two young singers at the Beijing Opera House in 1924, and follows them through the subsequent decades. It’s back for its 30th anniversary, in a newly restored print.

Opens Oct. 13, SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; siff.net, 206-464-5830.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Based on a fascinating 2017 nonfiction work by journalist David Grann (its subtitle is “The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI”), Martin Scorsese’s latest film tells the story of a string of mysterious murders in the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser and former local Lily Gladstone star.

Opens in theaters Oct. 20; streaming at a later date on Apple TV+.

“Priscilla”

The late Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me” was the inspiration for Sofia Coppola’s latest drama, in which a teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) meets a young rock-and-roll superstar (Jacob Elordi) and begins a life with him.

Opens in theaters Oct. 27

“The Holdovers”

It’s a “Sideways” reunion: Alexander Payne directs Paul Giamatti, this time playing an unpopular teacher at a 1970s boarding school who must supervise the lone student (Dominic Sessa) left behind over the Christmas holidays. Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays the cook who makes up the third member of their trio.

Opens in theaters Nov. 10

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

Yes, this franchise is still going on, and the cast of this installment — a prequel, set 64 years before the events of the first film/book — looks promising: Rachel Zegler (Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” two years back), Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage star.

Opens in theaters Nov. 17

“Next Goal Wins”

Taika Waititi’s new comedy is the story of the legendarily terrible American Samoa soccer team (which once lost a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 31-0); Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss star.

Opens in theaters Nov. 17

“May December”

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman join filmmaker Todd Haynes (who brilliantly directed Moore in “Safe” and “Far from Heaven”) for a drama loosely based on the real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau.

Opens in theaters Nov. 17; on Netflix Dec. 1

“Napoleon”

Ridley Scott’s vast epic of French history features Joaquin Phoenix as the title emperor, with Vanessa Kirby (of the recent “Mission: Impossible” movies, as well as “The Crown”) as Josephine. Expect some impressive battle sequences.

Opens in theaters Nov. 22, to stream later on Apple TV+

“Maestro”

Bradley Cooper directed and stars in this biopic of the great composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein, focusing on his love story with his wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan).

Opens in theaters Nov. 22; on Netflix Dec. 20