Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13; 152 minutes): Whether you care about motorsports or not, director James Mangold’s film is a kick: both a rollicking true story well told, and a moving depiction of male friendship. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★½ “The Irishman” (R; 210 minutes): Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic masterfully unfolds the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a man who paints houses, with blood. It may be long, to be sure, but it’s never less than compelling — Scorsese, De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are each carrying a lifetime of work, with practiced ease. Full review. Cinerama, Crest Cinema Center and iPic; begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 27. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “The Good Liar” (R; 110 minutes): Doesn’t it seem just wrong that Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren have never appeared in a movie together before? “The Good Liar,” thank goodness, rights that terrible wrong — and if the movie isn’t quite what it should be, it doesn’t matter much. Sir Ian and Dame Helen are selling this thing for all they’re worth, and all we can do is sit back, munch our popcorn and appreciate their mastery. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Charlie’s Angels” (PG-13; 118 minutes): Good news, movie fans: If you’ve ever wanted to see Kristen Stewart as a slightly randy, very random, butt-kicking international dirtbag of mystery, you’re in luck. Even if you never knew you wanted that, you’re still in luck, because that is exactly what Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot delivers. And it’s a treat. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “The Report” (R; 118 minutes): It’s hard to imagine a less sexy subject for a movie than the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s 2014 report on the CIA’s post-9/11 detention and interrogation program — even if you cast Adam Driver (dreamy, amiright?). That’s not to say that this isn’t an important story, or a good movie. But by situating it within the context of a government report, albeit a bombshell one, the film loses a little human sizzle. Full review. Varsity. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

Also opening

“Fantastic Fungi” (not rated; 97 minutes): “We are the wisdom of a billion years,” Brie Larson dreamily narrates over what is not a new Marvel epic but rather a documentary of epic proportions about what director Louie Schwartzberg hopes everyone comes to view as a genuinely earthly marvel: mushrooms. His evangelical eco-doc even has a superhero-friendly title and a message about saving the planet that stars mushrooms as capped crusaders, and mycelium as the hidden power that helps create life and natural harmony all over the world. (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times

★★★ “Frankie” (PG-13; 100 minutes): At times, the vacationing family at the center of this drama seems to have chosen its picturesque setting — Sintra, Portugal — less for its beauty than its ability to encourage simmering tensions to bubble to the surface. Most of the story elements — a looming cancer diagnosis, emotional distance between spouses, sibling rivalry — will be familiar to even the most casual filmgoer. But thanks to a superb cast (led by Isabelle Huppert) and a welcome strain of comedic energy, “Frankie” turns out to be more than a pretty travelogue with melodrama. In English, French and Portuguese, with subtitles. Meridian. — Mark Lieberman, The Washington Post

★★½ “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer” (not rated; 97 minutes): It’s entirely appropriate and fully intentional that the subtitle bills this documentary about the history of the National Enquirer — a supermarket tabloid known for its proclivity for hyperbole — as the newspaper’s “untold” story, when there is little if anything in this film that close followers of new media haven’t already heard before. But what gives the lurid, titillating — and even, at times, fun — aspects of “Scandalous” a more sober edge are the journalistic implications, best articulated by former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein, who calls the paper’s frontal assault on truth and integrity “as corrupt as you can be.” Grand Illusion. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi” (R; 102 minutes): Director Swati Bhise’s period drama tells the tale of freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi (Devika Bhise), who led her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. Multiple theaters.