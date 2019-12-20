Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13; 141 minutes): The final chapter in the series is epic indeed, full of magnificent set pieces — sprawling space battles and incandescent lightsaber duels — gripping performances and a number of truly stunning surprises. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★½ “A Hidden Life” (PG-13; 173 minutes): Terrence Malick’s lyrical, haunting film tells the true story of Franz Jägerstätter (played by August Diehl), an Austrian peasant farmer who refused to swear a loyalty oath to Hitler. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★“Bombshell” (R; 108 minutes): It’s a story about a scandal at Fox News that’s both dramatic and timely, with a celebrated cast (including Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie) more than able to jolt it to life. But something went wrong on the way to “Bombshell.” Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★½ “Cats” (PG; 109 minutes): This musical, with its people-in-strange-CGI-cat-suits, is deeply, deeply weird, and not in a good way. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald