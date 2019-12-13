Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13; 114 minutes): It’s called “Jumanji, but a better name for the game in the movie’s title would be “Who the Heck Is Who Here?” Actors swap personas at a dizzying clip in this funny, action-packed sequel to the 2017 megahit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “Richard Jewell” (R; 131 minutes): Clint Eastwood’s sturdy drama, about the Atlanta security guard who saved countless lives by finding an incendiary device on the grounds of the 1996 Olympic Games and then became a prime suspect of the bombing, is one of those true-life stories that’s both highly cinematic and very tricky to pull off. But the trio at the center (Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell) make it worth watching. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“The Two Popes” (PG-13; 125 minutes): This sprightly film, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, offers spirited conversations as well as a playful side. Who knew that serious talk about the future of the Catholic Church could be the source of so much fun? (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Full review. Multiple theaters; begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 20. — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

Also opening

“Black Christmas” (PG-13; 92 minutes): Director Sophia Takal’s slasher film, which did not screen in advance for review, follows a group of sorority sisters who become the targets of an unknown stalker. But what the killer doesn’t know is that this generation’s women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims. Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady, Caleb Eberhardt and Cary Elwes star. Multiple theaters.