Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★½ “The Aeronauts” (PG-13; 101 minutes): This pretty and sweet adventure, about two Victorian-era explorers (Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne) making history by climbing to previously unforeseen heights in a hot-air balloon, is a joy to look at, but the screenplay sticks them in a basket together for long periods of time. Full review. Redmond Town Center, Varsity. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“No Safe Spaces” (PG-13; 95 minutes): What might have been a pertinent, evenhanded examination of the notion of free speech on today’s college campuses wastes little time in exposing an overwhelmingly right-leaning bias in the disappointingly sensationalistic agitprop that is “No Safe Spaces.” (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Full review. Multiple theaters. — Michael Rechtshaffen, Los Angeles Times

Also opening

“Playmobil: The Movie” (not rated, for general audiences; 99 minutes): Director Lino DiSalvo’s English-language French animated adventure, inspired by the Playmobil brand toys, follows three characters (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan and Daniel Radcliffe) on a rescue mission. Multiple theaters.

“Grand Isle” (not rated, for mature audiences; 100 minutes): A young man is charged with murder and must recall the dark and twisted night he sought shelter with a married couple during a hurricane. Nicolas Cage, Kelsey Grammer, Luke Benward, KaDee Strickland star. Galaxy Monroe.

“Knives and Skin” (not rated, for mature audiences; 111 minutes): What happened to Carolyn Harper? Jennifer Reeder’s teen noir concerns the disappearance of a high-school student (Raven Whitley) in a small Midwestern town and explores its effect on the residents. Varsity.

“The Whistleblower” (not rated, for mature audiences; 134 minutes): In Xue Xiaolu’s eco-thriller, a Chinese expatriate (Lei Jiayin) working for a mining company in Australia uncovers a conspiracy with ties to a multinational clean-energy corporation — as well as his ex-girlfriend (Tang Wei). Marked for death, the former lovers go on the run while trying to prevent an environmental catastrophe. In English and Mandarin, with subtitles. Meridian.