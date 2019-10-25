Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “Parasite” (R; 131 minutes): It’s best to see Bong Joon-ho’s dark satire of the class divide in contemporary South Korea not knowing too much about it; the better to let its sly power sneak up on you. Full review. In Korean, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Lincoln Square Cinemas. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★½ “The Current War: Director’s Cut” (PG-13; 107 minutes): The intense rivalry between inventor Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and industrialist George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), as they battle to bring electric light technology to the mass market, is stirringly dramatized in director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s handsomely mounted movie. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Lighthouse” (R; 110 minutes): Enter at your own risk. This is a stark, moody, surreal and prolonged descent into seaside madness that will surely not be for everyone. But those who do choose to go on this black-and-white journey with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe — playing a pair of “wickies” in 1890 New England tasked with keeping a lighthouse running — will ultimately find it a rewarding one, even if the blaring fog horn rings in your ears for days to come. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Also opening

“Countdown” (PG-13; 90 minutes): A nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die — and discovers she has only three days to live. Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway star. Multiple theaters.

“The King” (R; 140 minutes): Young Henry V (Timothée Chalamet) encounters deceit, war and chaos after becoming King of England in the 15th century. Crest.