Movie review

Earth is doomed.

The moon has slipped out of its orbit in “Moonfall” and is heading straight for, well, us. Thanks to that, gravity has gone haywire down here on the old blue marble with volcanoes erupting, earthquakes a-shakin’, buildings toppling, tsunamis inundating and large objects such as ships flying through the air like confetti.

“There is no need to panic,” some suit from NASA says on TV. Cut to scenes of chaos and anarchy and mass civil misbehavior.

When it comes to depictions of world-ending destruction, nobody does it bigger and better than Roland Emmerich. He’s been at it since “Independence Day” in 1996 when aliens blasted the White House to flinders. And he’s back at it in “Moonfall. He co-wrote it, he directed it, he produced it. He owns every last cheesy minute of it. And make no mistake, this is processed cheese product all the way through. “Independence Day” is “Lawrence of Arabia” compared this. Because, this … this … well, this is comedy. Laugh-out-loud, I-can’t-believe-they-dared-do-that comedy on a gargantuan scale. I’m not sure Emmerich exactly intended it that way, but come on.

I have this image of him and his co-writers double-daring one another to see how far they could push past the limits of believability.

Let’s see. The three main characters are a disgraced ex-astronaut (Patrick Wilson), a high-ranking NASA exec and former astronaut (Halle Berry) and a conspiracy-addled schlub (John Bradley, late of “Game of Thrones,” along for the ride to provide comic relief). They’re tasked with saving the planet.

Broken marriages, resentful ex-spouses, troubled kids and a mom with dementia are all stirred in the pot to impart a measure of depth and humanity to what would otherwise be characters of the thinnest cardboard.

Advertising

Anyway, they have less than three weeks to somehow get to the moon and halt its perilous plunge.

I imagine the brainstorming. “They could go to the moon aboard the space shuttle.” “Yeah, but, the shuttle program is long over and the shuttles are in museums.” Then follows a discussion of how to reactivate the Endeavour shuttle, which is a shell without fuel on display in a museum in Los Angeles (and defaced with graffiti by rioters). Said shuttle must then somehow be hauled through riot-torn streets to a miles-away coastal launch site, and then gotten ready to launch with no ground crew and an engine malfunctioning. Who knows where they find the fuel for it, and only our three protagonists are available to fly the thing.

But, that sounds ridiculous, you might think. This is true. But the main thing here is to put butts in seats. And that will happen as audiences are awed by the picture’s big, bad central set piece of the shuttle lifting off just as a tsunami wave bigger than Godzilla washes up, up, up onto the launch pad and over the rising shuttle, which goes up, up, up, wet, wet, wet, finally bursting free moonward.

People will laugh.

They will laugh at that scene and at the inclusion of a bullet-punctuated car chase (what else?) over quake-shattered roads, at ginormous sparkly gray alien tentacles writhing toward our heroes from out of the moon’s mysterious interior. They’ll laugh, too, at the dreadful line readings. Question: Does an Oscar winner like Berry really need money so badly that she consents to be in this?

As terrible as it is — and make no mistake, “Moonfall” is epically awful — it is also undeniably entertaining. A guilty pleasure, if you will. See it on the biggest screen you can. It’s a, er, riot.