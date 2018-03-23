Movie review

The ailing-teen romance genre is a rite of passage for many young stars. Mandy Moore had “A Walk to Remember”; Shailene Woodley had “The Fault in Our Stars”; and never forget the patient zero of these movies: the ’70s cancer tear-jerker “Love Story.”

These tales of doomed, innocent romance are so wildly popular, drawing alternating swoons and tears from young audiences, that the genre persists (“The Space Between Us,” “Everything, Everything”). Now, wild child/former Disney star Bella Thorne gets in on the action with “Midnight Sun,” across from Patrick Schwarzenegger (son of Arnie).

“Midnight Sun” is the story of 18-year-old Katie, afflicted with xeroderma pigmentosum, or XP. It means she’s hypersensitive to the sun, and has therefore been shut up inside for all of her young life, shielded by tinted windows, lest she instantly break out in skin cancer or her brain “contract.”

Katie lives a quiet life, with only her dad (Rob Riggle) and friend Morgan (Quinn Shepherd) for company. Sometimes at night she ventures out to play guitar and busk at the train station. She pines after Charlie (Schwarzenegger), who passes by her house every day, and is shocked when he approaches her at the station one night.

Thanks to help from Morgan, the pair strike up a romance, getting to know each other at night — Katie claims she’s “busy” during the day. She hesitates to tell him about her condition, wanting to be just a girl, not a disease, for just a few days longer. This of course leads to trouble when a special date night turns into an all-night adventure.

The sick-teen genre is never lacking in sentimentality, and “Midnight Sun” is dripping with it. The film doesn’t hold back on the melodrama either.

“Midnight Sun” has a ridiculous storyline with a climax that makes you say “huh?,” but the biggest problem is that Thorne has more chemistry with Riggle, as her dad, than she does with Schwarzenegger. He’s got generic good looks, but not an ounce of charisma animates those eyes. You can tell Thorne’s working overtime to spark something, anything, but nothing catches fire in this “Midnight Sun.”

_____

★½ “Midnight Sun,” with Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Quinn Shepherd, Rob Riggle. Directed by Scott Speer, from a screenplay by by Kenji Bando and Eric Kirsten. 91 minutes. Rated PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality. Several theaters.