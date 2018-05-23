Melanie Lynskey, who's had more than 70 roles in film and television, will be the subject of a tribute at the Seattle International Film Festival on May 27 at the Egyptian.

Some actors slowly make their way to the top; others are suddenly flung there. Melanie Lynskey was growing up in a small town in New Zealand, dreaming of maybe being an actor someday, when lightning struck: At 15, she was plucked from her high-school class to audition for a young director named Peter Jackson — and ended up starring, with another young unknown named Kate Winslet, in his remarkable 1994 film “Heavenly Creatures.”

“Literally, my dream was coming true,” Lynskey told me in a warm and friendly interview at SIFF several years ago, “but it was so far ahead of my timeline.”

That timeline now encompasses more than 70 roles in film and television — and now this soft-spoken storyteller will be the subject of a tribute at the Seattle International Film Festival: “An Afternoon With Melanie Lynskey,” on Sunday, May 27, at the Egyptian. The event will include film clips from Lynskey’s career, as well as a screening of “Sadie,” from Seattle filmmaker Megan Griffiths. In that film, she plays a lonely military wife with a rebellious and troubled teen daughter, and though the film’s focus is on the young girl, Lynskey’s performance — weary, poignant, lived-in, letting us see the work it takes to hope for the best — gives “Sadie” its heart.

She’ll have plenty to talk about on Sunday. Lynskey’s résumé tends to fall into two distinct categories: small but vivid roles in major Hollywood films, and larger roles in independent films. You may have seen her playing George Clooney’s sister in “Up in the Air,” Matt Damon’s wife in “The Informant!,” Drew Barrymore’s stepsister in “Ever After,” and Reese Witherspoon’s pal in “Sweet Home Alabama”; not to mention Charlie Sheen’s neighbor on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” for 12 years.

But ever since her wistful star turn in 2012’s “Hello, I Must Be Going,” as a demoralized 30-something divorcée who moves back home with her parents, bigger roles are coming her way in the indie world. Among them, in recent years: the thriller “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” which won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and the comedies “Rainbow Time” and “Little Boxes.” (Titles not ringing a bell? Not every indie film makes it to Seattle; try Netflix.)

It’s nice to see SIFF celebrating the kind of working character actor whose name may not be a household word, but whose thoughtful, gentle-voiced presence brings something unique to every film she’s in. “An Afternoon with Melanie Lynskey” is at 2:30 p.m. May 27 at the Egyptian. Tickets are $35 (siff.net or 206-324-9996) and the event will include an audience Q&A. Bring her some good questions; I suspect she’ll have some interesting answers.

Seattle International Film Festival, through June 10 at SIFF Cinema Uptown, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, SIFF Film Center, Pacific Place, Lincoln Square (May 18-31), Kirkland Performance Center (May 31-June 3), Shoreline Community College (May 25-June 2). Individual tickets for regular screenings are $11 for weekday matinees ($9 SIFF members), $14 evening/weekend shows ($12 SIFF members); various ticket packages available. Box office: 206-324-9996, siff.net or at festival venues.