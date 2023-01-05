Movie review

Why do we go to the movies? No matter who you are, if you are lucky, there has been that one cinematic experience that has moved you to no end. It represents a moment in time you may then spend years chasing, hoping to recapture the transformative impact this piece of art had on you and the way you view the world. However, for all the vibrant works that push the form in exciting new directions, none has been or may ever be as ridiculous as “M3gan.”

While it is a horror film that is more silly than it is truly scary, the joy in seeing it make the most of a simple gag is uproarious just as it is unsettling. The foundation comes from its technological twist on the well-worn doll-comes-alive story that, while not growing old just yet, is given fresh new life here. It all opens with a farcical advertisement for a product known as “Perpetual Petz” that serves as a fitting introductory riff on the madness of infomercials and owes a debt to similar spoofs from the series “Tim and Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job!” These robotic friends are the creation of Allison Williams’ Gemma, an inventor who aspires to create something more than just a cheap product. She has seen her work get undermined and devalued by her smarmy boss, Ronny Chieng’s David, who wants to expand his Seattle tech company Funki off her smarts. Tragedy then strikes when Gemma’s sister and her husband die in a car accident on a ski trip in neighboring Oregon, leaving behind the young Cady (Violet McGraw), who she will now have to look after. Overwhelmed and ill-equipped to care for a child, Gemma then gets the idea to expand one of her failed prototypes into a special toy for her niece that will help lessen the load on both of them.

This is where we meet M3gan (voiced with real verve by Jenna Davis), an A.I. doll who can sing, dance and even read emotions. A pint-size version of the Terminator with heaps of sass, she soon surprises even Gemma with how quickly she is learning. What follows is a treat of a horror romp that lacks the surprises of writer Akela Cooper’s previous film, 2021’s similarly Seattle-set “Malignant,” though has her and James Wan’s same commitment to the bit that ensures everything kills. While there are gripes to be had in how it is yet another film that clearly wasn’t actually shot in the city, relying on the tried-and-true trickery of tossing in establishing B-roll of the skyline with a visible Space Needle then calling it a day, the absurdity of it all makes up for any reservations. From every overly sentimental musical swell to the subsequent needle drops when it leans into the chaos, this is a film that has no delusions about you taking it too seriously. There is a light grappling with the dangers of a tech industry that prioritizes profit over all else, but this is all in service of the madcap main event of witnessing M3gan let loose to run wild in this world. Though regrettably restrained at times in a way that may let down some horror fanatics when it cuts away (likely to maintain its PG-13 rating), there are still plenty of deadly delights this dynamic doll doles out.

Whether it is when she begins monologuing or while wielding a guillotine paper cutter as a weapon, the film keeps finding new ways to tease out the most fun it can from its premise. Director Gerard Johnstone demonstrates a visual awareness of genre convention that he then uses to both sendup and skewer common tropes just as M3gan gets to hacking herself. When paired with Cooper’s unparalleled command of the comedic beats, it becomes one of those films that deserves the hype and then some. Even a throwaway line from a bumbling detective who appears for about 30 seconds is rewarding in how the laughs sneak up on you when you least expect them to. It is a sharp film and classic character that is worth lending your ear to, even as it could soon be ripped free from your head.