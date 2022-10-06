Movie review

The family that dumpster dives together thrives together. This I learned from “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

Truly. Really. Look at them grin and cavort amid the food scraps in an activity that the movie will have us know tightens the familial bond. Strange behavior for a family that can afford a tasteful brownstone on New York’s pricey East 88th Street.

And the bonding agent that incites all this frankly ferocious jollity is a great big CG crocodile answering to the name of Lyle who lives in the attic of that brownstone. He’s a good-hearted lug who brings reptilian-sized smiles to the faces of the humans he interacts with. That is, after they’ve stopped shrieking with terror upon their first encounter with him. Good heavens, what very large teeth you have.

He’s multitalented, he is. In addition to frolicking in garbage, he dances. He sings. He doesn’t talk, though. It’s through the tunes he belts out that he communicates. Those tunes are mostly courtesy of composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and mostly delivered by popular pop singer Shawn Mendes, the voice of Lyle.

They’re big bravura songs, full of life-affirming messaging because this is a relentlessly upbeat picture that aspires to be a big-deal musical, like, I don’t know, maybe “Cats,” or somesuch. Sadly, they’re not particularly memorable tunes, try though they might to be perceived as such.

And boy do they try. The whole picture is an exercise in obvious effort, try, try, trying really hard to win the audience’s affection. However it only succeeds in trying the audience’s patience. It’s a trial.

You can practically see the glisten of perspiration on the actors’ faces from the effort everyone is making to put their characters across. Their roles seem like ill-fitting clothing worn awkwardly.

And it’s a talented cast, headed by Javier Bardem playing a second-rate magician who discovers and seeks to exploit Lyle’s song-and-dance talents, and Constance Wu playing the mother of the socially anxious young kid (Winslow Fegley) who is brought out of his phobic shell by the effusive Lyle.

The picture is based on the kids book series by author Bernard Waber that dates back to the 1960s. In fact, though, a more obvious antecedent is “One Froggy Evening,” the Chuck Jones cartoon classic from the 1950s, with Lyle following in the webbed footsteps of Michigan J. Frog.

Like that famed amphibian, Lyle only reveals his talents to a select few folks. Bardem’s character, Hector P. Valenti, and the Primm family — mother, son and father (Scoot McNairy) — are in that number. Like the luckless nameless discoverer of Michigan J., Valenti is ruined when he seeks to promote Lyle to the world at large via a big stage show only to have Lyle clam up when the curtain goes up. Stage fright mutes him, to Valenti’s consternation and the audience’s derision.

Poor Bardem. Sporting a mustache as unconvincing as his performance, he’s defeated by the trite screenplay by Will Davies and the unimaginative direction of Josh Gordon and Will Speck. To compensate, he overacts up a storm. Worse by far is the performance by Brett Gelman in the role of the aptly named Mr. Grumps. Harrumphing and sneering as the Primms’ pettish downstairs neighbor, Gelman grates.

“Lyle” wraps up with a garish showstopping conclusion in which the critter, to absolutely no one’s surprise, belts out the razzmatazz final number.

Feel the cheer. Heed the noise. Stagger out in stunned silence at the awfulness of it all.