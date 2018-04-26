Director Russ Harbaugh and his cast (all of whom shine) have created a wary, chilly drama that refuses to shy away from ugliness. Andie MacDowell, Chris O'Dowd and James Adomian star.

Movie review

For anyone who has recently lost a spouse or parent, “Love After Love” may be almost impossible to watch. Others, though, are unlikely to fare much better, given that this unflinching debut feature from Russ Harbaugh delivers something rarely seen in American movies: a warts-and-all examination of extended grief.

Arranged in discrete, scrapbook-like scenes, the narrative (loosely based on Harbaugh’s own family experiences) comes at mourning only obliquely. At the center is Suzanne (a remarkable Andie MacDowell), who watches her husband die, painfully and exhaustingly, at home, attended by their two sons, Nicholas (Chris O’Dowd) and Chris (James Adomian).

Those early scenes are harrowing enough, depicting the draining physical labor of caring for someone who’s terminally ill. What comes after, though, is more subtly distressing as pain manifests, not in weepy conversations, but in behavior that — at least as far as the sons are concerned — seems an exaggeration of tendencies already in place. So while Suzanne drifts uneasily into new relationships, Nicholas swaps partners and Chris dives into a bottle.

On paper, this doesn’t sound like much. But Harbaugh and his cast (all of whom shine, but O’Dowd is revelatory) have created a wary, chilly drama that refuses to shy away from ugliness — or from Nicholas and Suzanne’s sometimes uncomfortably jagged intimacy. Elegantly shot on film by Chris Teague, the movie feels unforced and at times shockingly authentic, allowing its emotions to percolate and rise of their own volition.

In one dreamy, wordless scene, Suzanne wanders alone into a crowded dance party, her bewilderment that of a woman who’s no longer sure of her place — either in that room, or in the world.