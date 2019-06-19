Movie review
Some films just feel like a labor of love, and the slight but disarmingly sweet Irish comedy/drama “Lost & Found” is one of these. Filmed over a period of five years by director/writer/lead actor Liam O Mochain, it’s a slice-of-life tale — actually, seven slice-of-life tales, told consecutively but with overlapping characters, with the lost-and-found office of a small Irish rail station as the centerpoint.
A troubled, haunted-looking man (Liam Carney) begs for ticket money outside the station, changing his story every day and looking confused when he’s challenged. A grandson (Mochain) — who works in that lost-and-found office — travels to the continent to try to keep a promise to his late grandmother (Barbara Adair). A local businessman (Donncha Crowley) struggles to find just the right formula for success with his pub. And in the final story, a young woman (Aoibhinn Garrihy) is determined to marry on her planned wedding day — despite having fallen out with the potential groom (Seamus Hughes).
None of these stories feel monumental, and all of them resolve themselves neatly in a quarter-hour or so. But they have a kindness to them; a way of seeing people as they are, with their flaws and their goodness. By end of “Lost & Found,” you feel as if you’ve spent some time in that Irish town — and that you’ve lost just a little something when it’s over.
_____
★★★ “Lost & Found,” with Liam O Mochain, Aoibhinn Garrihy, Liam Carney, Norma Sheahan, Brendan Conroy, Sean Flanagan. 92 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences. Opens June 21 at the Crest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.