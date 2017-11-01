This passably engaging biopic focuses on a few short and hugely eventful years in the life of the 36th U.S. president (played by Woody Harrelson in a second-rate makeup job). Rating: 2 stars out of 4.

Director Rob Reiner’s “LBJ,” starring Woody Harrelson facially encased in latex and makeup best categorized as a good try, arrives in theaters a year after its Toronto International Film Festival premiere and 16 months after “All the Way” debuted on HBO (with Bryan Cranston reprising his juicy Tony Award-winning performance).

The timing puts this latest screen portrait of Lyndon B. Johnson at a disadvantage. It’s a passably engaging biopic focusing on a few short and hugely eventful years in the life of the 36th U.S. president. But it wouldn’t raise questions about Harrelson’s prostheses and makeup, for starters, if the drama carried more urgency.

HBO’s “All the Way” began with Johnson’s momentous Nov. 27, 1963, address to Congress, five days after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. “LBJ” uses that speech as a climax. The script by Joey Hartstone returns to the assassination, over and over, as a motif, while focusing on Johnson’s vice presidency under Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan).

Movie Review ★★ ‘LBJ,’ with Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jeffrey Donovan, Richard Jenkins. Directed by Rob Reiner, from a screenplay by Joey Hartstone. 98 minutes. Rated R for language. Several theaters.

Here’s what you don’t get in “LBJ.” You don’t get any conspiracy theories regarding the assassination. You don’t get more than a muttered sentence or two about the war in Vietnam (Johnson’s ultimate political undoing). What you get is a straightforward, frustratingly mild portrait of a big man who, in “Hamilton”-speak, wanted to be in the room where it happened, but who really just wanted to be loved and respected.

Harrelson valiantly creates a performance halfway between impersonation and suggestion. It’s fun to watch Richard Jenkins (as Johnson’s longtime crony, Sen. Richard Russell of Georgia) and Harrelson lock horns over drinks and dinner and good ol’ boy conversation. But it’s unmistakable: Jenkins relaxes into an easy-breathing performance. Harrelson never quite gets there; he’s locked inside a second-rate makeup job, and all too aware of expectations involving the portrayal of an extremely famous figure.