Of course Cory Finley would make a strange little science fiction film as unrelentingly sardonic as “Landscape With Invisible Hand.” From the moment the writer-director drops us into his fittingly off-kilter vision of a dystopian future, there’s no mistaking it as being the work of anyone else — even if it’s vastly different in genre than his delightfully deadpan debut “Thoroughbreds.” What unites them is a paradoxically grim gregariousness in which humor can take on a deadly seriousness and suddenly kneecap its own narrative foundations without warning. While his latest isn’t as refreshing as his past films in how it does so, proving to be narrow in a way that “Thoroughbreds” was not as it contorted itself into something more in the confines he created for himself, it has enough thematic tissue to hold together until an appropriately evocative end.

First premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival where it was one of the more fraught yet fascinating films to screen, it is a story in which our world is consumed by hopelessness following a takeover from aliens known as the Vuvv that happens so quickly and cleanly it might be a cinematic record. Based on the novel of the same name by M.T. Anderson, the sci-fi satire is without any rebellion, no fighting back or space battles, as the ultrawealthy instead immediately sell out the rest of humanity and leave them trapped in poverty without hesitation. This is merely the opening salvo of how Finley refuses to temper a cutting cynicism that, while often bluntly explored in ways that can dull its impact, taps into its fair share of broader truths.

Swept up in this are the young duo of Adam, played by Asante Blackk of the acclaimed series “When They See Us,” and Chloe, played by Kylie Rogers of this year’s other odd film “Beau Is Afraid.” With the new alien overlords in charge and education the first thing to go as technology replaces human teachers so only Vuvv-approved curriculum is taught, leading to the film’s most gruesome moment outside the school, the teenagers will have to navigate what was an already perilous time that’s now been made even more so. Adam, an artist who is the closest the film has to a moral center, invites Chloe and her family to live with his in their basement while developing a complicated relationship with her.

The complications come not just from the humans — the Vuvv themselves fundamentally change the social fabric of the world just as they do the material one. Not only are they the most genuinely silly looking depictions of extraterrestrials ever put to screen, with a mouth that looks more like inverted buttocks and isn’t even for speaking as they communicate through scraping sounds made with what can best be described as their hands, they also don’t have a concept of love. Thus, Chloe and Adam decide to begin broadcasting nearly every aspect of their budding romance to the aliens above for much-needed money.

A litany of complications brings unexpected wrinkles crashing down into the lives of the two teens, some of which don’t land particularly gracefully as the film continually throws a lot at the wall. There are many astute observations to be found when it makes contact but, to borrow from the way the aliens speak, there’s the rub — you still have to wade through a fair bit to find them. Once you do, there is something increasingly sinister operating underneath it all. Though the Vuvv are never not utterly goofy to look at, there is a menace to their presence that’s made more effective because of the dark absurdity woven throughout each situation. When one alien takes up residence in the already cramped home, an arrangement imposed on them after Chloe and Adam can’t pay back the money they made after being accused of lying about the veracity of their love, the film excavates its dread from how persistent cruelties are made commonplace.

There’s hope Adam finds salvation in his art, as it’s the one thing he may have a modicum of control over, though the film makes explicit this, too, is not safe from the suppression surrounding them. When his work is co-opted just like everything else, we drift into sharper thematic territory. Stumbles aside, it is this that ensures it sticks the landing. As Finley manages a last unassuming gut punch, it strikes painfully true. It provides one final drop of mundane dread that reveals how the most comprehensively exploitative of systems can become terrifyingly normal. Good thing that’s only science fiction.