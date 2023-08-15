In an 8-0 vote Tuesday, the Metropolitan King County Council approved budget legislation that allots $1 million to the Seattle International Film Festival, specifically earmarked for the reopening of the Cinerama theater in Belltown.

Councilmember Joe McDermott, who proposed the legislation, said in an interview last month that the money would come from existing federal and state funds received during the pandemic, and needs to be spent by the end of 2024.

The county money follows similar budget legislation from the Seattle City Council, which last week approved $950,000 for SIFF and Cinerama. Councilmember Andrew Lewis said that the money came from a windfall in the city admission tax.

SIFF acquired Cinerama in May from the estate of Paul Allen, whose company Vulcan had closed the theater in early 2020. It has been sitting unused since that time. SIFF does not have a specific opening date announced, but representatives have said the organization is aiming for a fall reopening.